The tragic passing of one of the Migos last year was one of 2022’s darkest moments in hip-hop. Months after Takeoff passed in a shooting incident, his cousin Offset took to Twitter to call for him to “come back.” What’s more is that such tributes and honoring statements haven’t slowed down since his untimely passing.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 12: (Editorial Use Only) Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

While the Migo’s loss is one to mourn and reflect on for the future of the community, his life should also be celebrated. Of course, it’s hard to do so when the city of Atlanta is in such a dark place. However, many are trying to find light in that darkness and connect with the fans who also feel Takeoff’s loss. For example, Quavo touched many with his tribute track, “WITHOUT YOU,” which he dropped just a couple of weeks ago.

Also, 21 Savage recently spoke on missing the late MC and what his loss means for Atlanta as a whole. While it’s not the most positive message, he did emphasize the importance of cherishing those moments and relationships while they last. He sounded downtrodden, but made it clear that you can never be defeated.

“You can feel a lot of energy missing from Atlanta right now,” he said to Complex. “Atlanta just ain’t the same, honestly. That s**t be really driving me crazy. I feel like we took a lot of big a** losses last year. I don’t feel like we’ll ever recover from that s**t, if I’m being honest. Especially with Takeoff. I feel like we’re just in a dark place right now in Atlanta, as far as our energy. Going outside ain’t the same, clubs ain’t the same, you just feel it.

🚀 come back bra ! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) January 25, 2023

“I feel like certain people, when you lose them or they’re not physically able to be present, certain people just aren’t replaceable,” he continued. “There’s nothing you can do to fill that void. I really don’t think there’s nothing we can do for real, but hold on to what we have left and cherish what we have left.”

Still, what do you think of Offset calling for his cousin Takeoff to come back via Twitter? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest tributes to Takeoff’s memory and legacy.