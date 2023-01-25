Complex has named 21 Savage the best rapper of 2022, prompting plenty of discussion from fans on social media. In making the decision, the outlet cited his “consistent output, improvement, and evolution of his cadence and wordplay with every verse.”

21 contributed plenty of impressive features throughout the year while also teaming up with Drake for Her Loss. The two dropped the collaborative project back in November.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 02: 21 Savage performs onstage at Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

“I just feel like a lot of people lose their spot trying to take somebody else’s,” 21 told Complex for the piece. “I’d rather just keep [trying to outdo myself] over and over.”

Of Her Loss, 21 added: “I ain’t heard a project like this in a long time, honestly, probably since My Turn. This is like a real album you can ride to from top to bottom, that’s what I was thinking in the club. I just remember feeling proud of him because he put it together the right way, from the tracklist and everything.”

Following the selection, fans debated whether there were better options to choose from.

“So y’all think he’s better then Lil Durk & Uzi wow, that’s crazy…,” one fan wrote.

Another argued: “Music was good but if we talking about RAPPING specifically. No way did y’all listen to that Nas album and said this lol.”

One further complained: “This dude got carried by drake and metro the whole year this is fake.”

Despite the backlash, not all of the responses were as negative. Many others fans supported the decision, labeling it the correct take.

Check out the responses from fans below.

