21 Lil Harold is coming for his this year and he’s kicking off the campaign alongside the Slaughter Gang CEO.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 06: 21 Lil Harold attends HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

This week, the “Out Of Time” rapper finally unloaded his new collaboration with 21 Savage. The two rappers dish out an eerie banger that undoubtedly brings Zone 6 to life. Kid Hazel’s overall production style on this record can be described as haunting. The song is led by a spine-tingling piano progression that contrasts the hard-hitting 808s. Throughout the record, the two rappers explicitly breed fear into the hearts of their enemies, equipped with loads of gun talk and menacing threats.

The latest collab from the Slaughterhouse signee and the Her Loss artist arrives on Lil Harold’s new project, After The Curse, which dropped earlier today. The new album is 12 songs in length with appearances from 21 Savage, of course, as well as G Herbo, Young Nudy, and Nardo Wick.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 02: 21 Savage performs onstage at Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

At this time, 21 Savage seems to be positioning himself toward establishing the Slaughter Gang label this year. Following an eventful 2022, which saw him collab on a joint project with Drake and work alongside Nas, the release of 21 Lil Harold’s new album indicates that he’s looking to flesh out his label’s presence in the rap game.

Check out the new collab below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Savage, Eazy-E, lil’ bitch, I’m ruthless

My opps Js, if we smoke ’em, we’ll be toothless

Every time they bump into 4L, n***as dumb

Take that bass out your voice, I shot him in the gut