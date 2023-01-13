21 Lil Harold Lands 21 Savage’s First Verse Of The Year On “Ain’t On None”
21 Savage joins 21 Lil Harold for a highlight off of “After The Curse.”
21 Lil Harold is coming for his this year and he’s kicking off the campaign alongside the Slaughter Gang CEO.
This week, the “Out Of Time” rapper finally unloaded his new collaboration with 21 Savage. The two rappers dish out an eerie banger that undoubtedly brings Zone 6 to life. Kid Hazel’s overall production style on this record can be described as haunting. The song is led by a spine-tingling piano progression that contrasts the hard-hitting 808s. Throughout the record, the two rappers explicitly breed fear into the hearts of their enemies, equipped with loads of gun talk and menacing threats.
The latest collab from the Slaughterhouse signee and the Her Loss artist arrives on Lil Harold’s new project, After The Curse, which dropped earlier today. The new album is 12 songs in length with appearances from 21 Savage, of course, as well as G Herbo, Young Nudy, and Nardo Wick.
At this time, 21 Savage seems to be positioning himself toward establishing the Slaughter Gang label this year. Following an eventful 2022, which saw him collab on a joint project with Drake and work alongside Nas, the release of 21 Lil Harold’s new album indicates that he’s looking to flesh out his label’s presence in the rap game.
Check out the new collab below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Quotable Lyrics
Savage, Eazy-E, lil’ bitch, I’m ruthless
My opps Js, if we smoke ’em, we’ll be toothless
Every time they bump into 4L, n***as dumb
Take that bass out your voice, I shot him in the gut