- Music21 Savage Teases "American Dream" Features21 Savage's forthcoming album drops this Friday. ByAron A.3.3K Views
- Mixtapes21 Lil Harold Unleashes "After The Curse" Ft. 21 Savage, G Herbo & More21 Lil Harold calls on 21 Savage, G Herbo, Young Nudy and Nardo Wick for "After The Curse."ByAron A.3.7K Views
- Songs21 Lil Harold Lands 21 Savage's First Verse Of The Year On "Ain't On None"21 Savage joins 21 Lil Harold for a highlight off of "After The Curse." ByAron A.4.6K Views
- Songs21 Lil Harold Shines On New Single, "Out Of Time"The Atlanta rapper's debut album, "After the Curse," is out next Friday (January 13).ByIsaac Fontes3.5K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Gets A Slaughter Gang Tattoo; 21 Savage ApprovesThe pair have collaborated multiple times in the past.ByEJ Panaligan19.5K Views
- Music21 Savage Reveals Larger Role On "Spiral" Soundtrack21 Savage appears to have a larger role with the upcoming "Spiral" soundtrack.ByAlex Zidel3.2K Views
- Original Content21 Savage's 2019: An Exercise In RestraintIn the months since he was released from detention, 21 Savage has maintained a relatively low profile. Now, as he gradually begins to return to the fray, we examine why it was beneficial for The Slaughter Gang artist to do so.ByRobert Blair16.1K Views
- NewsLotto Savage Is In Full Control On His HNHH FreestyleLotto Savage blesses the HNHH offices. ByNoah C2.3K Views
- NewsYoung Nudy's Cult Fandom Skyrockets On "Keep It 100"Young Nudy has enough slime for everybody's needs.ByDevin Ch7.0K Views
- MixtapesYoung Nudy Makes His Return With New Mixtape "Faded In The Booth"Young Nudy returns with his new mixtape.ByAron A.8.8K Views
- MusicLil Xan Reveals 21 Savage Wanted Him To Be Part Of Slaughter Gang"I want you to be Slaughter Gang" a DM from 21 Savage read to Lil Xan.ByKevin Goddard11.6K Views
- NewsLotto Savage Chases Bigger Dreams On "Trap No Mo"HNHH Premiere: Lotto Savage assumes total control of his destiny on "Trap No Mo."ByDevin Ch6.2K Views
- Music21 Savage Shares Release Date For New Album21 Savage's next project is coming in a bit over a month.ByAron A.15.2K Views
- Music21 Savage Revives "ISSA Back To School Drive" In East Atlanta21 Savage continues to give back.ByMilca P.2.4K Views
- NewsSG Tip Reps For Slaughter Gang On "So High"The 21 Savage affiliate drops one of his catchiest offerings yet.ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- Music21 Savage Declares Upcoming Season "Savage Summer"Could "Savage Mode 2" be coming this summer?ByAlex Zidel2.8K Views
- MusicPost Malone's New Face Tattoo Garners Him A 21 Savage Co-Sign"Issa knife."ByAlex Zidel26.3K Views
- News21 Savage Affiliate SG Tip Comes Through On His "Block Boy Tip" MixtapeThe 18-year-old rapper drops his second tape in less than a year. ByMatthew Parizot4.1K Views
- News21 Savage-Affiliate SG Tip Stunts In "Mink Coat" In Confident New SingleHNHH PREMIERE! Slaughter Gang's SG Tip comes into his own in new single.ByAlex Zidel3.8K Views