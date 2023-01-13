It’s officially 21 season.

Over the past few months, 21 Lil Harold’s geared up for the release of a brand new project. Today, he unveiled After The Curse in its entirety. The Atlanta rapper’s latest body of work is a strong introduction for those who aren’t familiar. For those that are, it’s a welcomed body of work that showcases his growth and maturity as an artist.

After The Curse boasts 12 songs in total with a handful of collaborators specifically chosen for the tracklist. Of course, the Slaughter Gang head honcho 21 Savage makes an appearance — his first guest feature of the new year. The “Rich Flex” rapper joins Lil Harold on “Ain’t On None.” G Herbo also appears on the tracklist for the previously released single, “Damn.” Young Nudy helps Lil Harold kick off the project on “My Real Dawgs,” while Nardo Wick joins forces with the “Out Of Time” rapper on “Give No Fcks.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 03: 21 Lil Harold attends as SONY Pictures presents an Atlanta Tastemaker Screening of ‘BULLET TRAIN’, hosted by Big Tigger at Regal Atlantic Station on August 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Though 21 Lil Harold’s been associated with Savage and the crew for nearly five years, After The Curse cements Harold as a force in his own right. Following a string of releases over the years, his latest project cements his name as one to look out for this year.

Prior to After The Curse, 21 Lil Harold released his project, LARRY in 2021. The album boasted 12 songs in total, which he later expanded with an additional three on the deluxe. LARRY included appearances from Latto, G Herbo, Slimelife Shawty, and Offset.

