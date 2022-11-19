It’s a big year for 21 Lil Harold, and it’s only getting bigger. The Atlanta rapper dropped his debut album, Larry, back in March, which included features from Offset, Latto, G Herbo, and Slimelife Shawty. But he didn’t take any time to rest. In November, he released “Robbin Season,” the first of three singles for his upcoming album After the Curse. Apparently, the project will include features from the likes of 21 Savage and more.

Finally, Lil Harold has released the second of the three singles. On “Damn,” G Herbo once more joins 21 Lil Harold. There’s no question why they keep linking up; their chemistry is undeniable.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: 21 Lil Harold collaborator G Herbo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

On “Damn,” 21 Lil Harold gets personal, discussing the loss of old friends and the hardships he faced in childhood. The instrumental, of course, fits the mood, including a forlorn vocal sample that floats over the trap beat.

“Damn, I miss Larry though,” 21 Lil Harold laments. But he doesn’t shy from the violence which has taken the lives of so many. “I wish he had it on, he could’ve killed that ho’,” 21 continues.

Additionally, Harold continues with the tough talk throughout the track. “I ain’t squashin’ s**t, like them other guys / And I ain’t stoppin’ s**t if my brother die / And I’ll send a blick, f**k the other side / Hangin’ out the window, let this stick ride,” he raps on the chorus.

G Herbo enters the song singing a different tune. “I’m so sick of playin’ these streets and they wonder why / Had a dirty Glock on me, like a hundred times / And I still got thirty shots, that’s on cap, although I joke and bap a lot / I ain’t talkin’ s**t on wax, ’cause n***as get whacked if you rap a lot,” he raps.

