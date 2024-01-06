collab
- StreetwearKanye West Restocks YZY GAP Collab Items For $20 EachAfter the Chicago creative spoke years ago of trying to bring down his prices, it seems like he found the solution... but at what cost?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On "Pink Friday 2" TourWill fans get a "Love You More" reunion?By Ben Mock
- SongsYeat & Drake Team Up Again On New Single "As We Speak": StreamJust hours after dropping his new album "2093," the Portland MC tapped The Boy again for another wild and creative collab.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto & Cardi B Go Platinum With "Put It On Da Floor Again"The summer banger has now received the vaunted certification.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Durant Features On Stalley Track And Fans Are Here For It"Scared Money" dropped earlier today.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Durant Raps With Stalley Amid Lil Wayne Collab UncertaintyDurant has been flexing his musical skills a lot in recent months. By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West Hints Quavo & Rich The Kid Collab Is On The WayAs we wait for "Vultures," we wouldn't be surprised if the Chicago artist decides to add even more features and team-ups to it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLatto Performs With Jennifer Lopez On "SNL" & Curves Host Looking For HugLatto & Lopez performed "Can't Get Enough" together.By Ben Mock
- MusicTaylor Swift Fans Beg Her Not To Collaborate With F.L.Y. Amid "Swag Surfin'" TrendThe debate isn't just over who is really responsible for the current popularity of "Swag Surfin'," but also what lines she can't cross.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat Links Up With Childish Gambino, Teases "2093"Yeat has new music on the way.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Posts Up With Lil Yachty, Spotted Clubbing In NYCIs another Drake-Yachty collab on the way?By Ben Mock
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reach Final Stages Of New Album "Missionary""When you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg," he says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole & Kodak Black Collab Coming Out Soon, Fans Predict How It Will SoundSome hardcore fans of either MC expressed disappointment that they're stepping out of their comfort zone, but that's what's exciting, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRenee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion Perform "Not My Fault" On "Saturday Night Live": WatchThe two stars hit the long-running comedy show with their "Mean Girls" soundtrack contribution.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Yachty Teases New Playboi Carti CollabThe collab would be their third song together.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureUsher Teases Kai Cenat CollabThe singer called into Cenat's stream to invite him to the Super Bowl.By Ben Mock
- MusicRick Ross Names The Drake Collab He Loves The MostRozay's relationship with the 6ix God goes way back, and he named this iconic 2012 track as one of his favorite memories with him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z & D'Angelo Collab To Appear On "The Book Of Clarence" SoundtrackHov produced the film and crafted a 9-minute cut of "soulful biblical bliss" with the Richmond legend, according to director Jeymes Samuel.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Voices His Frustrations With Juice WRLD's Team After "INSANO" Collaboration Falls ThroughWe still will not have Cudster and Juice on one track. By Zachary Horvath