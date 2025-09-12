Dave Blunts Pleads With Kanye West To "Find God" After Cutting Ye Off

Kanye West has a couple of albums supposedly on the way, but the absence of Dave Blunts might make his lyric-writing process a little more difficult. Via Instagram this week, Dave let fans know that he's not working with Ye anymore, and now we have a bit more of an idea of what happened.

Via an IG Story post from Blunts caught by Kurrco on Twitter, we saw an alleged text message exchange between the two artists. In it, the Salt Lake City tells the Chicago artist that he's pulling back from working on In A Perfect World, the Kanye album that was initially announced as WW3.

"Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album," Dave Blunts remarked concerning Kanye West. "Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."

"Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align," Ye responded. "You are very lost. Please find god," Dave replied. Beyond that, we don't have much of an explanation. Perhaps one or both rappers will address this at some point in the near future.

Kanye West "H.H."

This isn't the first time that Dave Blunts addressed writing for Kanye West. He was allegedly the writer behind the controversial "WW3," "Cousins," and "H.H." (now "Hallelujah") tracks. Specifically, Blunts said that he felt like Oppenheimer while writing the track praising the Nazi dictator. "Like, 'Oh, what did I just do?!'"

Whether or not this fallout has anything to do with these bigotries is a mystery at press time, as something else could've caused Dave to pull out. All this creates are more question marks around Ye's future releases.