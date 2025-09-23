Dave Blunts Tears Into Kanye West With Another Scathing Diss Track

BY Caroline Fisher 957 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-3
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper, Dave Blunts, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
Earlier this month, Dave Blunts revealed that he's officially cut ties with Kanye West, claiming that the Chicago rapper needs to "find god."

Dave Blunts was once a friend and collaborator of Kanye West's, but now, he appears to have no interest in working with the Chicago rapper again. Earlier this month, he took to his Instagram Story to confirm that they've cut ties with each other. "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!" he demanded. He later shared a screenshot of some messages he and Ye exchanged.

"Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album," one of them reads. "Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."

"Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align," Ye asked. "You are very lost. Please find god," Blunts told him. Days later, the Salt Lake City-born performer dropped a scathing diss track, in which he accuses his ex-pal of grooming him into nazism.

Read More: Kanye West Explains “White Lives Matter” Stunt In New Documentary Clip

Dave Blunts Kanye West Beef

"Kanye West, he made me diss the Jews," Blunts sings. "B*tch I'm speaking out this is my truth / I'm so sick and tired of being groomed." It looks like he had more where that came from too. Today, he unleashed yet another diss aimed at Ye.

"Kanye's off his rocker I think Kanye's off his meds / Say that you ain't gay then why'd you give your cousin head," he sings, as captured by @yeunrlsd on X. He goes on to mock Ye for his sexual preferences and more.

This latest diss arrives less than a week after Blunts called up Sneako during a livestream to give him an update on his mental health. "I'm not really doing too good right now, bro," he revealed at the time. "I've just been really stressed and depressed and feel like I'm going through like a f*cking mental breakdown right now."

"Just a lot of people in my life been betraying me," he continued. "Not one person in particular, like I wish I could point it to one person. It's just a lot of people been betraying and switching up."

Read More: Consequence Clowned Over Attempt To Explain Michael Che & Kanye West Situation

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-2 Music Dave Blunts Claims He’s Having A “Mental Breakdown” After Cutting Ties With Kanye West 1388
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-3 Music Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West Of Grooming Him Into Becoming A Nazi In Graphic Diss Track 9.9K
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-2 Music Dave Blunts Pleads With Kanye West To "Find God" After Cutting Ye Off 5.6K
Syndication: Knoxville Music Dave Blunts Reveals He's Not Working With Kanye West Anymore 1.5K
Comments 1