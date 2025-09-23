Dave Blunts was once a friend and collaborator of Kanye West's, but now, he appears to have no interest in working with the Chicago rapper again. Earlier this month, he took to his Instagram Story to confirm that they've cut ties with each other. "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!" he demanded. He later shared a screenshot of some messages he and Ye exchanged.

"Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album," one of them reads. "Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."

"Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align," Ye asked. "You are very lost. Please find god," Blunts told him. Days later, the Salt Lake City-born performer dropped a scathing diss track, in which he accuses his ex-pal of grooming him into nazism.

Dave Blunts Kanye West Beef

"Kanye West, he made me diss the Jews," Blunts sings. "B*tch I'm speaking out this is my truth / I'm so sick and tired of being groomed." It looks like he had more where that came from too. Today, he unleashed yet another diss aimed at Ye.

"Kanye's off his rocker I think Kanye's off his meds / Say that you ain't gay then why'd you give your cousin head," he sings, as captured by @yeunrlsd on X. He goes on to mock Ye for his sexual preferences and more.

This latest diss arrives less than a week after Blunts called up Sneako during a livestream to give him an update on his mental health. "I'm not really doing too good right now, bro," he revealed at the time. "I've just been really stressed and depressed and feel like I'm going through like a f*cking mental breakdown right now."