Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West Of Grooming Him Into Becoming A Nazi In Graphic Diss Track

The issues between Dave Blunts and Kanye West were apparently more serious than we thought. The now former songwriter for the controversial Chicago rapper has just released a very detailed and explicit diss track aimed at him. There's a lot of attention-grabbing bars throughout it, but the most eye-raising ones have to do with Dave Blunts accusing Ye of grooming him.

Particularly, into becoming a Nazi and supporting his anti-Semitic beliefs. "Kanye West, he made me diss the Jews," Blunts begins. "B*tch I'm speaking out this is my truth / I'm so sick and tired of being groomed." He claims that Kanye gave him a healthy sum of money, even though he didn't want the handout to begin with.

Later, the Iowa native claims that the BULLY MC switched up on him at some point and then launches into the shocking "COUSINS" track. If you remember, Kanye West claimed that he was sexually involved with a relative, giving him fellatio.

Blunts turns that admission against his now enemy, saying, "I'm not your cousin you can't top me / [...] / I'm putting this sh*t to rest / Hell no I don't support incest / Two cousins should not have sex / Two cousins should not 69."

The lyrics get even more graphic from there.

But while this is an explosive diss for Ye, Dave also uses this song to apologize for his contributions to spreading Jewish hate. On the chorus, he repeatedly says, "Never meant to be that type of dude."

This arrives after Blunts revealed to his fans that he was no longer working with Ye last week. On an Instagram Story he said, "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!"

More context was leaked in the form a text chain between the collaborators. "Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album. Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out," he said regarding In A Perfect World, one of Ye's rumored albums.

Kanye hit back, "Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align." Dave: "You are very lost. Please find god."