Kanye West Alleges He Gave His Own Cousin Fellatio

Kanye West continues to engage with his controversial tweet-and-deletes, whether it's about his provocative music or other bigoted statements. We doubt this one will go long before Ye takes it down.

On Monday (April 21), the Chicago artist released a new song called "COUSINS" on his Twitter, as caught by TMZ. In the caption, he explains the meaning of the song and what he's actually talking about. The song includes lyrics like "Hanging out with my cousin, reading dirty magazines" and "I gave my cousin head."

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," Kanye West alleged. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

When Is Kanye West's Next Album Dropping?

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

This is not the first time Kanye West has spoken about his cousin. "My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him," Ye told Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018. "So he did a bad thing, but I still love him."

It seems like this song is supposedly a part of Kanye West's next album CUCK, which is presumably his renaming of WW3. That album never came out as promised, and the previous Bully only emerged on social media. Neither record has an official release date at press time, and that's just how Ye rollouts go sometimes.