Kanye West Alleges He Gave His Own Cousin Fellatio

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 5.3K Views
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is Kanye West's latest provocative statement amid the promise of a new album rollout. Ye recently changed the project's name to "CUCK."

Kanye West continues to engage with his controversial tweet-and-deletes, whether it's about his provocative music or other bigoted statements. We doubt this one will go long before Ye takes it down.

On Monday (April 21), the Chicago artist released a new song called "COUSINS" on his Twitter, as caught by TMZ. In the caption, he explains the meaning of the song and what he's actually talking about. The song includes lyrics like "Hanging out with my cousin, reading dirty magazines" and "I gave my cousin head."

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," Kanye West alleged. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

When Is Kanye West's Next Album Dropping?
Kanye West Cousin
Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

This is not the first time Kanye West has spoken about his cousin. "My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him," Ye told Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018. "So he did a bad thing, but I still love him."

It seems like this song is supposedly a part of Kanye West's next album CUCK, which is presumably his renaming of WW3. That album never came out as promised, and the previous Bully only emerged on social media. Neither record has an official release date at press time, and that's just how Ye rollouts go sometimes.

Elsewhere, Kanye West continues to harmfully spread antisemitism and berate the rest of the world in abhorrent and damaging ways. Among his many controversies was his comment about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins. Ye continued to address his relationship with Hov in other ways.

"Why did Jay Z have to say 'no red hat' on Jail," he tweeted. "That s**t tore me to my soul. We fought about it and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off. Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against 'the program.' Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?"

