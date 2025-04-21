Kanye West Celebrates Adolf Hitler's Birthday With Latest Antisemitic Antics

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kanye West is still making headlines for posting constant offensive and controversial messages on social media.

Kanye West celebrated Adolf Hitler's birthday on Sunday, noting that it fell on the same day as Easter. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared a screenshot of his date of birth while once again posting antisemitic thoughts on the platform. "How can Jewish people define Hitler to be the anti chirst when they are not Christian themselves," West wrote.

It's far from the first time Kanye has shown support for Hitler or the Nazis in recent years. Back in February, he paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy website, but within a day began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them.

That move resulted in Shopify banning the site. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

The move didn't phase West, as he wrote on X afterward that he still makes millions of dollars across his various businesses. He wrote: "The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything. And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses."

Read More: Kanye West Explains Why Jay-Z's Verse On "Jail" Hurt His Feelings

Kanye West's Controversies
Kanye West Tweets
Image via X (formerly Twitter) @kanyewest

In addition to the rampant antisemitism, Kanye West has also been making headlines for other offensive antics. At one point, he questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's children, Rumi and Sir. He wrote on X: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

West has also feuded with Playboi Carti, called out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and much more. The drama comes as he continues to work on his next studio album, WW3, which he's been teasing for weeks. The project will feature several collaborations with Dave Blunts.

Read More: Kanye West Admits He "Hates" One Of His Classic Albums In Latest Jay-Z & Beyonce Rant

