Kanye West Slammed By Non-Profit Founder For Comments About Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Children

BY Cole Blake 758 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Kanye West (L) and JAY Z onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Kanye West has been making all sorts of headlines for his wildly controversial antics on social media in recent months.

Deidre Price, the founder of the non-profit, Jayce’s Journey, went after Kanye West during a recent event in Topanga, California to raise both money and awareness during Autism Awareness Month. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Price explained why the controversial rapper's posts about Jay-Z and Beyonce's children can be extremely damaging.

When one reporter mentioned West's comments, Price labeled the situation, "sad" and "heartbreaking." She added: “That’s why people with platforms don’t feel safe discussing their child having special needs... I wouldn’t know how to handle it if someone said that about my child.” Price concluded by expressing her hope that it can at least become a teachable moment.

According to the organization's website, Jayce's Journey helps families with children diagnosed with autism by "raising awareness, providing early intervention services in addition to educational and financial resources."

As for what West said, he questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's children, Rumi and Sir. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

Read More: Kanye West Targets Jay-Z And Beyonce's Children In Horrifying Rant

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

Eventually, Kanye West deleted and apologized for the post. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.” Despite the apology, he quickly tarnished it by asking in a follow-up: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy? I mean like at least a couple times.”

Kanye West and Jay-Z were famously close friends and collaborators throughout the 2000s, even famously teaming up for the 2011 album, Watch The Throne. In the years since, however, they've grown farther and farther apart. West took serious issue with Jay and Beyonce not attending his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

Jay-Z and Beyonce aren't the only celebrities to face damning posts from Kanye West in recent months. He's targeted a number of former friends who he feels "betrayed" him, including Playboi Carti, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and more.

Read More: Kanye West Argues Tyler The Creator Has No Memorable Songs In Fiery Post

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience Music Kanye West Ruins Jay-Z Apology With Lewd Comments About Beyonce 9.5K
2024 Baby2Baby Gala Music Summer Walker Pleads With Rico Recklezz To Stop Going After Kanye West 1.7K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Jokes That He Can’t Compete With Kanye West After He Goes After Jay-Z & Beyonce 5.5K
Mathew Knowles Kanye West Jay Z Beyonce Family Hip Hop News Music Mathew Knowles Blasts Kanye West's Attacks Against Jay-Z & Beyonce's Family 1154