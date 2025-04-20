Kanye West Slammed By Non-Profit Founder For Comments About Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Children

Deidre Price, the founder of the non-profit, Jayce’s Journey, went after Kanye West during a recent event in Topanga, California to raise both money and awareness during Autism Awareness Month. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Price explained why the controversial rapper's posts about Jay-Z and Beyonce's children can be extremely damaging.

When one reporter mentioned West's comments, Price labeled the situation, "sad" and "heartbreaking." She added: “That’s why people with platforms don’t feel safe discussing their child having special needs... I wouldn’t know how to handle it if someone said that about my child.” Price concluded by expressing her hope that it can at least become a teachable moment.

According to the organization's website, Jayce's Journey helps families with children diagnosed with autism by "raising awareness, providing early intervention services in addition to educational and financial resources."

As for what West said, he questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's children, Rumi and Sir. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

Eventually, Kanye West deleted and apologized for the post. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.” Despite the apology, he quickly tarnished it by asking in a follow-up: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy? I mean like at least a couple times.”

Kanye West and Jay-Z were famously close friends and collaborators throughout the 2000s, even famously teaming up for the 2011 album, Watch The Throne. In the years since, however, they've grown farther and farther apart. West took serious issue with Jay and Beyonce not attending his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

Jay-Z and Beyonce aren't the only celebrities to face damning posts from Kanye West in recent months. He's targeted a number of former friends who he feels "betrayed" him, including Playboi Carti, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and more.