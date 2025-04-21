Kanye West Explains Why Jay-Z's Verse On "Jail" Hurt His Feelings

Kanye West revealed one of his recent issues with Jay-Z on X (formerly Twitter), Sunday night. He explained that the two argued over Jay referencing his support of Donald Trump and decision to wear a "MAGA" hat on their collaboration, "Jail."

The song appeared on Kanye's 2021 album, Donda, and marked the first collaboration between the Watch The Throne rappers in a number of years. Jay raps: "Told him, 'Stop all of that red cap, we goin' home' / Not me with all of these sins, castin' stones / This might be the return of The Throne (Throne) / Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus."

In West's new post, he wrote: "Why did Jay Z have to say 'no red hat' on Jail. That sh*t tore me to my soul. We fought about it and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off. Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against 'the program.' Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?"

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

The remarks about "Jail" aren't the first time Kanye West has made headlines for speaking on Jay-Z in recent weeks. In one since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), West questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's children, Rumi and Sir. He wrote: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”