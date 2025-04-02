Charlamagne Tha God Debunks Kanye West's Implication About Jay-Z Owning His Catalog

Charlamagne Tha God says Kanye West was being misleading when he asked DJ Akademiks how much money he thinks Jay-Z makes off his catalog. Discussing the controversial interview during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne clarified that Jay doesn't own West's masters and cited a "very reliable source."

"That's not true. Jay-Z does not own Kanye West's catalog at all. I don't know if you can look it up, but I've heard it from a very reliable source," Charlamagne Tha God said. "Kanye just asked a question. He said, 'How much money do you think Jay-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?' People ran with the whole 'Jay owns Kanye's catlog' but that's not true. Kanye's just playing the victim and looking for sympathy."

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

Kanye West made the comments while he's been beefing with Jay-Z online in recent weeks. He's made vulgur remarks about the legendary rapper's children with Beyonce and more as the celebrity couple is reportedly considering legal action. Speaking with Akademiks, he said: "Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z.' F*ck him, you know what I'm sayin. Put it like this, let's take it to money, how much money you think Jay-Z make off my catalog versus what I make off it? Next subject."