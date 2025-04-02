Charlamagne Tha God Debunks Kanye West's Implication About Jay-Z Owning His Catalog

Charlamagne Tha God says Kanye West was being misleading when he asked DJ Akademiks how much money he thinks Jay-Z makes off his catalog. Discussing the controversial interview during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne clarified that Jay doesn't own West's masters and cited a "very reliable source."
"That's not true. Jay-Z does not own Kanye West's catalog at all. I don't know if you can look it up, but I've heard it from a very reliable source," Charlamagne Tha God said. "Kanye just asked a question. He said, 'How much money do you think Jay-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?' People ran with the whole 'Jay owns Kanye's catlog' but that's not true. Kanye's just playing the victim and looking for sympathy."
Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef
Kanye West made the comments while he's been beefing with Jay-Z online in recent weeks. He's made vulgur remarks about the legendary rapper's children with Beyonce and more as the celebrity couple is reportedly considering legal action. Speaking with Akademiks, he said: "Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z.' F*ck him, you know what I'm sayin. Put it like this, let's take it to money, how much money you think Jay-Z make off my catalog versus what I make off it? Next subject."
In one cadid post on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye West reflected on his and Jay-Z's relationship and admitted he felt abandoned after marrying Kim Kardashian. “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD," he explained. "I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP. LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T. I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT. HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING, HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH*T, TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA. I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS. THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. SH*T HURTS SO F*CK BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F*CK ME.”
