Kanye West Declares He Will Never Apologize To Jay-Z & Beyonce Despite Alleged Legal Threats

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 637 Views
Kanye West Never Apologize Jay Z Beyonce Legal Threats Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West is also going at the Kardashian family for alleged sex trafficking and for separating him from his children.

Kanye West had mostly engaged in antisemitic rhetoric and unhinged industry takedowns over the past few years, but now his sights are back on his many friends and foes. You probably already saw his scathing and bizarre rants about the Kardashians, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and many, many more. But the most shocking of these for many social media users were the allegations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce younger kids they're r***rded," he tweeted. In typical Yeezy fashion, the Chicago multi-hyphenate doubled down on his animosity and proclaimed that he will never take a step back.

"THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN," Kanye West wrote of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. "N***AS BE GETTING ONE N***A OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS. THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIAN ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX TRAFFICKING." His previous tirades about his ex wife Kim Kardashian and her family basically accused them of separating him from their children and manipulating the industry to take him down.

Jay-Z & Beyonce Response

Allegedly, Jay-Z and Beyonce are considering legal action as a response to Kanye West's statements about their family. This supposition comes from a Page Six report and an alleged source who reportedly spoke to the outlet, so take it with a massive grain of salt. However, the supposed source did suggest that the couple will not publicly address this matter, instead opting for a private or court-based solution to the issue. Of course, a legal filing would still be a bombshell in the media. But considering the sensitive and familial nature of these attacks, it stands to reason that they want to deliberate on a path forward behind closed doors, and keep it that way throughout their chosen course of action.

Meanwhile, Kanye West allegedly has a DJ Akademiks interview on the way. If it actually comes to light, it would certainly include a lot more allegations, rants, attacks, and bigotries based on the track record. We will see if any future statements from Ye include an apology, as unlikely as that is.

