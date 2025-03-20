50 Cent Surprisingly Sides With Diddy Amidst Kanye West Breakdown

50 Cent, Diddy and Kanye West were three of the most recognizable faces in 2000s hip hop. They were emblematic of their cities, their distinct styles, and their hitmaking capabilities. They are also in radically different places in 2025. Diddy is awaiting a trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Kanye West has become one of the most polarizing musicians of all time. And 50 Cent? Well, he's taking it all in and trolling on social media. Especially when it comes to the antics of the other two.

50 is confused, like so many of us, by Kanye West's recent Twitter antics. He's unsure why the rapper has decided to burn bridges with every artist and celebrity he's worked with over the last two decades. He wants West to turn a corner in his life, and he communicated this by quoting his arch enemy: Diddy. Nobody is a bigger Diddy hater than 50 Cent, but he actually swallowed his pride and urged the Windy City emcee to appreciate his achievements, the same way Diddy recently did over the phone. "As much as I don’t want to agree with Diddy on anything," 50 wrote on Instagram. Just smile Ye. And f em all man, f em all."

Are 50 Cent And Kanye West Friends?

50 Cent even showed support to Kanye West's new album leak by promoting it. "Bully out now! (I LIKE SPANISH SONG)," he added. 50 has tried to steer clear of the West drama for the most part, but he got dragged into over the past week. In the midst of bashing every rapper he's ever known, Ye took time out to praise 50. "50 Cent is one of my favorite people," he wrote. "He will be one of the people who brings back Black economic independence." The G-Unit founder was flattered by the compliment. He was, however, a little leery, given some of the other comments Kanye West has made.