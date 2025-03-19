50 Cent Ruthlessly Mocks Big Meech For Sliding Into Top5’s DMs

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ever since Big Meech teamed up with Rick Ross for a concert after getting out of prison, 50 Cent has been accusing him of being a snitch.

50 Cent is still not letting up on Big Meech, but he's not the only rapper throwing shade on the internet these days. Recently, Top5 took to social media to call out the former drug kingpin for sliding into his DMs. In a clip, he called Big Meech a "rat," and called on Fif to get him to back off. "@50cent come get this fake 60 year old king pin out my dm before I crash out #BigScreeech," he captioned the post.

It didn't take long for him to get a response, as 50 Cent rushed to Instagram to troll Big Meech. "He probably wanted to borrow some money from you gangsta LOL @top5," he wrote. Of course, these are far from the first shots he's fired lately, and it doesn't look like he plans on stopping. Earlier this week, for example, he shared a screenshot of some text messages he allegedly exchanged with Tammy Cowins. Cowins is a former business partner of Big Meech's who has faced allegations of being a federal informant.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

In the messages, Fif appears to ask her whether or not Big Meech knew she was an alleged informant while he was in prison. She seemingly alleged that he did, writing "Yep" and even providing more details. "Tammy Cowins, The truth and nothing but the truth coming soon!" 50 Cent captioned the post. Last week, he hit him with even more snitching allegations. "Listen to the words Big Screech," he demanded. "YOU KEEP FORGETTING That you told Tammy Cowins to tell to get your time cut sucker. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction."

50 Cent's fiery feud with Big Meech first began last month, when Meech decided to team up with Rick Ross for a Welcome Home concert after getting out of prison. Due to Fif's history with Rozay, he took this personally. He's been going after Big Meech online ever since.

