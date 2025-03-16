50 Cent Warns Big Meech That The Truth Is Coming Soon Amid Fiery Feud

50 Cent isn't backing down when it comes to his fiery feud with Big Meech. Earlier today, in fact, he took to Instagram to continue taunting the former drug kingpin. He shared a photo of Tammy Cowins, a former business partner of Big Meech's who has faced allegations of being a federal informant. He also shared a screenshot of some text messages he and Cowins allegedly exchanged. In them, he appears to ask her whether or not Big Meech knew she was an alleged informant when he was behind bars. She appears to say "Yep" before providing him with more details.

"Tammy Cowins, The truth and nothing but the truth coming soon!" 50 Cent captioned the post. This is far from the first time he's gone after Big Meech recently, however. Last week, he hopped on Instagram once again to hit him with snitching allegations. "Listen to the words Big Screech," he wrote. "YOU KEEP FORGETTING That you told Tammy Cowins to tell to get your time cut sucker. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction."

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Big Meech?

His post arrived alongside various BMF stills, including some featuring Big Meech's son Lil Meech. He scribbled the actor's face out, however, making it clear that they're not on good terms either. This didn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as Lil Meech found himself in the middle of his father's beef with Fif weeks ago. 50 Cent even alleged that he sent him to rehab after learning he was abusing drugs on the set of BMF.

As for how the beef started in the first place, Big Meech teamed up with Rick Ross last month for a Welcome Home concert after getting released from prison. Since he has a history of not getting along with Rozay, Fif saw this as a major betrayal. He's been going after Big Meech online ever since.