50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Over Canceled Homecoming Concert After Badazz Details Shutdown

The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024.
Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to react to Boosie Badazz's take on Big Meech's canceled homecoming concert.

50 Cent's feud with Big and Lil Meech has only grown messier in recent days. During a new interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz even weighed in on it. The Louisiana-born performer discussed how Big Meech's Welcome Home concert was canceled-last minute earlier this month in particular. “The arena was open. Everything was open, it was going down,” Boosie recalled. During soundcheck, however, he was informed that the show was shut down.

“Some federal people came in here with letters,” he explained. “Like, shut this sh*t down.” 50 Cent shared a clip from the interview on Instagram today, poking fun at the debacle. “Hey I’m just asking for a friend,” he captioned his post. “Does this mean the shows not gonna go on.” Fif's latest shade comes after he predicted the event would get shut down, then denied any involvement.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Big Meech?

"I had nothing to with this, please stop calling my phone," he told social media followers amid news of the cancelation. "I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am." 50 Cent and Big Meech's beef stems from the fact that the latter teamed up with Rick Ross for his homecoming show after he got out of prison. Fif saw this as a clear sign of disrespect, and immediately began going after the former drug kingpin online. He even dragged Big Meech's son Lil Meech into things, recently exposing him for allegedly using drugs on the set of BMF.

Boosie shared his take on this during the interview too, claiming that he would have done the same thing as the actor had Fif gone after his father. This prompted a response from 50 Cent, who explained why he believes the 24-year-old might not have the purest of intentions. “I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time," he wrote. “When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t ! he a snake too he belong with him.”

