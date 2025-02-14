50 Cent Takes A Reserved Victory Lap After Big Meech's Homecoming Concert Is Canceled

50 Cent and Big Meech continue to send shots at each other on social media, and the former finds himself on much more of a high horse than the latter. Moreover, for those unaware, the Florida venue hosting his homecoming concert canceled the "welcome back" celebrations for still unknown reasons at press time, something that the G-Unit mogul actually predicted earlier in his surprising and fiery feud with the former Black Mafia Family boss that started earlier this February. While you might think Fif wants to gloat about the whole situation, his Thursday (February 13) reaction to this cancelation on Instagram wasn't a full victory lap... Just a patronizing one.

"[surprised face emoji] I had nothing to [do] with this, please stop calling my phone [shrug emoji]," 50 Cent wrote of Big Meech's homecoming cancelation. "I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am [mischievous grin emoji]." "Nobody ever called me an unforeseen circumstance before [eyes emoji]," he added in a comment under the post, adding an alleged text message in his post from someone who reached out to his team talking about how he "got the rats jumping ship left and right now."

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

Furthermore, if you didn't already know, 50 Cent and Big Meech started going at it earlier this year despite the former's series about the latter's BMF exploits. It all started when Meech linked up with Rick Ross, one of the homecoming concert's now canceled headliners and one of the Queens MC's biggest rap rivals right now. 50 called Meech a snitch, and he responded with more taunts and insults his way.