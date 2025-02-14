50 Cent Takes A Reserved Victory Lap After Big Meech's Homecoming Concert Is Canceled

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: 50 Cent meets with Congress
Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington.. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Surprisingly, Fif doesn't want to gloat too hard... But he'll still gloat a bit.

50 Cent and Big Meech continue to send shots at each other on social media, and the former finds himself on much more of a high horse than the latter. Moreover, for those unaware, the Florida venue hosting his homecoming concert canceled the "welcome back" celebrations for still unknown reasons at press time, something that the G-Unit mogul actually predicted earlier in his surprising and fiery feud with the former Black Mafia Family boss that started earlier this February. While you might think Fif wants to gloat about the whole situation, his Thursday (February 13) reaction to this cancelation on Instagram wasn't a full victory lap... Just a patronizing one.

"[surprised face emoji] I had nothing to [do] with this, please stop calling my phone [shrug emoji]," 50 Cent wrote of Big Meech's homecoming cancelation. "I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am [mischievous grin emoji]." "Nobody ever called me an unforeseen circumstance before [eyes emoji]," he added in a comment under the post, adding an alleged text message in his post from someone who reached out to his team talking about how he "got the rats jumping ship left and right now."

Read More: 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

Furthermore, if you didn't already know, 50 Cent and Big Meech started going at it earlier this year despite the former's series about the latter's BMF exploits. It all started when Meech linked up with Rick Ross, one of the homecoming concert's now canceled headliners and one of the Queens MC's biggest rap rivals right now. 50 called Meech a snitch, and he responded with more taunts and insults his way.

Meanwhile, even Big Meech's son Lil Meech found himself in the middle of this, as he not only confronted 50 Cent via text message, but 50 also accused the father of allegedly doing "nothing" to help his son's acting career. As such, we imagine that this rocky relationship will continue for the foreseeable future until they decide to bury the hatchet over the good ol' days or over a massive bag. We'll see if either of those possibilities manifest.

Read More: Rick Ross Continues To Taunt 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech By Teasing His Own "BMF" Film

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 3.4K
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024 Music 50 Cent Shares Heated Text Exchange With Lil Meech Amidst Big Meech Feud 22.1K
The Art Of Rap Festival 2015 Music The Game Puts 50 Cent Issues Aside To Weigh In On His Beef With Big Meech 15.8K
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri Music 50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech 8.3K