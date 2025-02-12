50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech For Doing "Nothing" To Help His Son's Acting Career

50 Cent took his feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory to a new level on Wednesday morning, sharing a fiery statement on social media calling him ungrateful and accusing him of leaving his son Lil Meech behind. The post comes as the two have been sending numerous shots at one another on social media. In turn, the future of 50's Starz series, BMF, appears to be up in the air.

“Why old boy didn’t look out for Me Me and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH?” he began in the post caught by AllHipHop. “All your people that was out did nothing for him. You come home thinking you the black Pablo Escobar and f*cked him up. I helped your family make over 5 million legit dollars it’s not my fault it’s all gone. You think people don't want to see you shine so bad you wearing the baby's jewelry. B*tch give the baby back his jewelry!”

Why Are 50 Cent And Big Meech Beefing?

50 has been feuding with Big Meech since he linked up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert following his release from prison. In response, he took to Instagram to share a picture of a rat with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." As the taunting continued, Lil Meech eventually reached out to 50 over text to diss Rick Ross and try to make ammends. It was too little too late for 50, who leaked the messages online and declared his Starz series over.