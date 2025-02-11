50 Cent Slams Big Meech's Response To Snitching Allegations While Making A Mockery Of His Concert

Once you tick off 50 Cent, there's almost no going back. If you want to pick a battle with (unintentionally or not) just prepare for the consequences to follow. What are they you ask? Well, the one you will 100% have to deal with is a constant barrage of trolling and taunting. Big Meech is learning that the hard way and has been for the last week. The rapper and co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF) tried denying the "rat" allegations thrust upon him by Fif in a recent video upload to his Instagram.
"I wasn't gonna address this 'cause I'm not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets. I never folded, I never told, never will. Death before dishonor. Always, with me." He never explicitly drops 50 Cent's name in his response, but we know who he's talking about. So does the G-Unit leader and he wasted little to no time hitting right back at Big Meech. Per AllHipHop, he too posted to his IG with a video, adding commentary over Meech's aforementioned response.
What Did Big Meech Do To 50 Cent?
Fif first attacked his opening statement about getting tricked off the street, emphatically stating, "“You tricked Cuff off the street. You told Tammy to tell, b*tch." "Cuff" is a St. Louis drug lord who's full name is Dionne “Cuffy” Gatling. She accused Big Meech of indirectly cooperating with authorities through BMF associate Tammy Cowins. "Cuffy" also believes that the latter was vital in facilitating Meech’s alleged cooperation, which got Meech locked up.
50 Cent then added insult to injury by essentially calling Meech's upcoming "Welcome Home" concert a joke. "Y’all gone be disappointed when Lil Baby don’t show up?" suggesting that he won't arrive. "[Meech] can’t even go. He on house arrest." Then, he doubled down in the caption. "If the artist on the bill don’t show up, are you gonna want a refund? Big Screech is not even gonna be there. He can’t go out after 6pm but don’t take my word for it. go head knock yourself out!" If you're wondering why this all started, Meech linked up with 50's sworn enemy, Rick Ross. With the latter being in Florida, he called upon him to help promote this show coming up. Ricky Rozay has been taunting 50 over this maneuver as well, claiming he's going to make a BMF movie himself.