50 Cent Slams Big Meech's Response To Snitching Allegations While Making A Mockery Of His Concert

Once you tick off 50 Cent, there's almost no going back. If you want to pick a battle with (unintentionally or not) just prepare for the consequences to follow. What are they you ask? Well, the one you will 100% have to deal with is a constant barrage of trolling and taunting. Big Meech is learning that the hard way and has been for the last week. The rapper and co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF) tried denying the "rat" allegations thrust upon him by Fif in a recent video upload to his Instagram.

"I wasn't gonna address this 'cause I'm not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets. I never folded, I never told, never will. Death before dishonor. Always, with me." He never explicitly drops 50 Cent's name in his response, but we know who he's talking about. So does the G-Unit leader and he wasted little to no time hitting right back at Big Meech. Per AllHipHop, he too posted to his IG with a video, adding commentary over Meech's aforementioned response.

What Did Big Meech Do To 50 Cent?

Fif first attacked his opening statement about getting tricked off the street, emphatically stating, "“You tricked Cuff off the street. You told Tammy to tell, b*tch." "Cuff" is a St. Louis drug lord who's full name is Dionne “Cuffy” Gatling. She accused Big Meech of indirectly cooperating with authorities through BMF associate Tammy Cowins. "Cuffy" also believes that the latter was vital in facilitating Meech’s alleged cooperation, which got Meech locked up.