50 Cent Shares Heated Text Exchange With Lil Meech Amidst Big Meech Feud

BY Elias Andrews
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 02: (L-R) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Demetrius Flenory Jr. speak onstage at the BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)
The rapper remains a supreme troll.

50 Cent is never far away from beef. The rapper has turned feuding with others into an art form. And Big Meech is his latest target. 50 dubbed Meech a rat on social media, and implied the legendary criminal is a federal informant. The whole thing stemmed from the fact that Meech linked up with 50's longtime foe, Rick Ross. 50 Cent, meanwhile, executive produces the show BMF, which is not only based on Meech's life but stars his son, Lil Meech. The rapper felt as though Meech was disloyal despite giving him such a notable platform. Now he's focused his trolling efforts on Lil Meech.

50 Cent shared a text exchange with Lil Meech on Instagram. The latter was clearly angered by 50's behavior, and attempted to clear the air. "I can't believe this man," Lil Meech wrote. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u." Meech lamented the fact that 50 Cent unfollowed him on Instagram, despite appearing in the aforementioned show produced by the rapper. "This internet sh*t is throwing me off man," he lamented. "U know me in real life."

50 Cent Teased Firing Lil Meech From BMF Show

The most surprising piece of the Lil Meech text exchange came when he insulted Rick Ross. Rozay did a lot to boost Big Meech's profile with the 2010 single "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)." The younger Meech is not a fan, though. "F*ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts," he wrote. 50 Cent was not swayed by Lil Meech's pleas, however. The rapper posted the text exchange on Instagram with the mocking caption "what next season little [ninja emoji]." 50 made it very clear that he's considering pulling the plug on BMF. Which not only sounds like its Lil Meech's big source of income, but a source of income for Big Meech as well.

Big Meech's "Welcome Back" concert is scheduled for February 13. A host of artists are set to perform, including Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, Kodak Black and Ross. 50 Cent, for obvious reasons, is not involved. The rapper has made it clear that he's done being in the Meech business, whether it be Lil or Big. And we all know 50 can hold a grudge. The G-Unit founder is still taking shots at Diddy and Ja Rule to this day.

