50 Cent Shares Heated Text Exchange With Lil Meech Amidst Big Meech Feud

50 Cent is never far away from beef. The rapper has turned feuding with others into an art form. And Big Meech is his latest target. 50 dubbed Meech a rat on social media, and implied the legendary criminal is a federal informant. The whole thing stemmed from the fact that Meech linked up with 50's longtime foe, Rick Ross. 50 Cent, meanwhile, executive produces the show BMF, which is not only based on Meech's life but stars his son, Lil Meech. The rapper felt as though Meech was disloyal despite giving him such a notable platform. Now he's focused his trolling efforts on Lil Meech.

50 Cent shared a text exchange with Lil Meech on Instagram. The latter was clearly angered by 50's behavior, and attempted to clear the air. "I can't believe this man," Lil Meech wrote. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u." Meech lamented the fact that 50 Cent unfollowed him on Instagram, despite appearing in the aforementioned show produced by the rapper. "This internet sh*t is throwing me off man," he lamented. "U know me in real life."

Read More: Rick Ross Brutally Trolls 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech

50 Cent Teased Firing Lil Meech From BMF Show

The most surprising piece of the Lil Meech text exchange came when he insulted Rick Ross. Rozay did a lot to boost Big Meech's profile with the 2010 single "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)." The younger Meech is not a fan, though. "F*ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts," he wrote. 50 Cent was not swayed by Lil Meech's pleas, however. The rapper posted the text exchange on Instagram with the mocking caption "what next season little [ninja emoji]." 50 made it very clear that he's considering pulling the plug on BMF. Which not only sounds like its Lil Meech's big source of income, but a source of income for Big Meech as well.