The Game Puts 50 Cent Issues Aside To Weigh In On His Beef With Big Meech

The Game says he's putting his issues with 50 Cent on pause in order to react to the rapper's ongoing feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Taking to his Instagram Story in a pair of since deleted posts, he admitted he was dying laughing after 50's latest antics online. 50 had leaked a series of text messages he recieved from Meech's son, Lil Meech.

"Just seen a text from Lil Meech to 50 that got me dying… Aye lil meech, you supposed to be like f#%k you this BMF n I'm standing wit my pops…" The Game wrote over a black screen. "Now me & 50 have our own issues but them sh*ts on pause while I post this… the [ninja emoji] 5th said 'what show lil' & I damn near spit my water out." Game went on to joke about 50's BMF series for Starz, adding in a second post: "So do I take BMF out my favorites on Prime now that y'all hate each other?" Check out The Game's full post below.

50 Cent Leaks Texts With Lil Meech

As for the text exchange between Lil Meech and 50 Cent, the BMF star attempted to bury the hatchet. "Now u mad at me when I would take the shirt off my back for you," he wrote. "I can’t believe this man. U act as if I’m your enemy. I’ve only showed u love and loyalty. I go thru my own shit but I never switched up on u." He added: "F*ck Rick Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts. This internet sh*t is throwing me off." In the caption, 50 remarked: "What next season."

50 has been feuding with Big Meech ever since he announced that Rick Ross will be performing at his "Welcome Home" concert in Florida. Meech labeled 50 an "internet gangster" in response to his initial posts.