50 Cent Mocks Lil Meech For Losing “BMF” Job After Show’s Cancellation

BY Caroline Fisher 855 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Lil Meech "BMF" Cancellation Hip Hop News
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent is still not letting up on his former friend Lil Meech after months of relentless online trolling.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to trolling his peers, especially when the two of them are at odds. Today, for example, he hopped on Instagram to clown Lil Meech amid news that BMF has been canceled at Starz after four seasons. The mogul posted a photo of the actor holding an "out of work" sign, doubling down in his caption. "What next season little [ninja emoji]," he wrote.

At the time of writing, Lil Meech has yet to respond to Fif's latest jab. Their feud first began earlier this year following Big Meech's release from prison. The former drug kingpin recruited Rick Ross, a longtime foe of 50 Cent's, to perform at his welcome home concert. This didn't sit right with the Queens rapper, who immediately lash out in a series of social media posts.

Lil Meech got dragged into the drama when 50 shared screenshots of a few text messages they exchanged. In them, the 25-year-old expressed disbelief over the way his former friend was acting, and reminded him of his loyalty.

Read More: The History Of 50 Cent & Diddy Proves This Was Never Just Beef

50 Cent & Lil Meech Beef

"I can't believe this man," he said at the time. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u."

Unfortunately, that did little to convince 50 Cent. Just a few days later, he publicly accused Lil Meech of using drugs on the set of BMF. "I thought about it," he began at the time. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool."

"I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew," Fif continued. "People don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns."

Read More: 50 Cent Slams Jim Jones And Clowns Tony Yayo In AI-Generated Song

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Meech Addresses 50 Cent Allegations Hip Hop News Music Lil Meech Addresses 50 Cent’s Substance Abuse Allegations 4.7K
Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz "BMF" Season 2 Music 50 Cent Reveals He Sent Lil Meech To Rehab For Alleged On-Set Drug Use 4.8K
50 Cent Mocks Lil Meech Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Mocks Lil Meech With “Private School” Claims Amid Feud 1.6K
Bricc Baby 50 Cent Allegation Lil Meech Hip Hop News Music Bricc Baby Corroborates 50 Cent’s Allegation That Lil Meech Is A “Drug Addict” 5.7K
Comments 0