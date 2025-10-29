50 Cent is certainly no stranger to trolling his peers, especially when the two of them are at odds. Today, for example, he hopped on Instagram to clown Lil Meech amid news that BMF has been canceled at Starz after four seasons. The mogul posted a photo of the actor holding an "out of work" sign, doubling down in his caption. "What next season little [ninja emoji]," he wrote.

At the time of writing, Lil Meech has yet to respond to Fif's latest jab. Their feud first began earlier this year following Big Meech's release from prison. The former drug kingpin recruited Rick Ross, a longtime foe of 50 Cent's, to perform at his welcome home concert. This didn't sit right with the Queens rapper, who immediately lash out in a series of social media posts.

Lil Meech got dragged into the drama when 50 shared screenshots of a few text messages they exchanged. In them, the 25-year-old expressed disbelief over the way his former friend was acting, and reminded him of his loyalty.

50 Cent & Lil Meech Beef

"I can't believe this man," he said at the time. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u."

Unfortunately, that did little to convince 50 Cent. Just a few days later, he publicly accused Lil Meech of using drugs on the set of BMF. "I thought about it," he began at the time. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool."