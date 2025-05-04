50 Cent Mocks Lil Meech With “Private School” Claims Amid Feud

50 Cent and Big Meech have been at odds for months now, and lately, Fif has also been targeting the former drug kingpin's son Lil Meech. Earlier this year, for example, he took to social media to accuse him of using drugs on the set of BMF. He alleged that he had to be sent to rehab as a result.

"I thought about it," he wrote on Instagram. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns."

50 Cent & Lil Meech Beef

50 Cent later shared a photo of Lil Meech asleep in a wheelchair, accompanied by the song "Rehab" by Amy Winehouse. “Damn, this is BAD. You believe me now? Oh, now you want to believe me, OK," he wrote at the time.

During a brief interview with TMZ last week, Lil Meech addressed these accusations, seeming relatively unfazed. “Where I’m from, everybody needs rehab,” he told the outlet.

Now, Fif has thrown yet another jab at the actor in response. He shared the aforementioned clip of Lil Meech addressing the substance abuse accusations, insinuating that he's lying about his upbringing.