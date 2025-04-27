50 Cent Continues To Target Big Meech With Relentless “Rat” Accusations

50 Cent is definitely one to hold a grudge, and it seems like nobody knows that better right now than Big Meech. He's been ruthlessly taunting the former drug kingpin on social media for weeks now, and doesn't show any signs of letting up.

Recently, for example, the mogul hopped on Instagram to share a shady post about Big Meech, indirectly calling him a rat. He shared a video of a rat expertly snatching a piece of food out of a trap and scurrying away. "New footage of Big Meech, slick Rat you know the vibes! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction," he captioned it.

This is far from the first time Fif has accused Big Meech of snitching. After finding out that the BMF founder teamed up with his foe Rick Ross for a welcome home concert after getting out of prison, he went after him with full force.

50 Cent Sues Skill House Producer

50 Cent even dragged Big Meech's son Lil Meech, who he's worked with for years, into the feud. Just this month, he shared a photo of the actor in a wheelchair, insinuating that he's allegedly battling substance abuse issues. “Damn, this is BAD. You believe me now? Oh, now you want to believe me, OK," he captioned the post, which also featured Amy Winehouse’s song “Rehab."

Big and Lil Meech aren't the only people 50 Cent is at odds with these days, however. He's also in the middle of a legal dispute with film financier Ryan Kavanaugh over the film Skill House. He alleges that the film was promoted as a "50 Cent movie," listing him as both a star as a producer despite there not being a contract in place.