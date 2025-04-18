50 Cent Blasts Ryan Kavanaugh For Allegedly Sabotaging His Horror Film

BY Caroline Fisher 748 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Blasts Ryan Kavanaugh Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent is bringing up his co-producer's dark past in response to tension behind the scenes of "Skillhouse."

Earlier this week, 50 Cent took to social media to hint at some serious drama brewing behind the scenes of his film, Skillhouse. In a cryptic Instagram post, he said the movie can't be released without his permission, and suggested he's ready to take action if it is.

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he wrote. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.” At the time, it was unclear exactly who Fif's frustrations were with. Now, however, he's made that abundantly clear. Yesterday, he went after his fellow producer on the movie, Ryan Kavanaugh, in two different posts.

“This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie. This one is going in the trash CAN!” one of them read. In the other, he referenced Kavanaugh's 2008 DUI arrest.

"Here he is guys, 👀he must be drunk right now f*cking wit me," he captioned a screenshot of a news report about the incident. "🤨 Top Financier get the f*ck outta here."

Read More: 50 Cent Turns Joe Budden's Own Words Against Him In Latest Instagram Troll

50 Cent Beef

At the time of writing, Kavanaugh has yet to respond to 50 Cent. As for Skillhouse, the horror-comedy hybrid is slated for release in July of this year if all goes as planned. It's directed by Josh Stolberg, who's also worked on films like Saw X and Jigsaw. It stars influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking.

Kavanaugh isn't the only person Fif is feuding with these days either. He also recently went after Joe Budden on Instagram. He shared audio of him arguing with Raqi Thunder of Love & Hip Hop: New York, mocking him and suggesting he needs therapy.

"Well Damn Joe you need therapy for real your sleep walking around naked. Master baiting [sic] till the point you need travel lube, this is weird behavior," he wrote.

Read More: 50 Cent Issues Cryptic Warning About His New Horror Film

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Warning Horror Film Movie News Pop Culture 50 Cent Issues Cryptic Warning About His New Horror Film 680
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Movies 50 Cent's Upcoming Horror Film Causes Cameraman To Pass Out 9.7K
50 Cent Joe Budden Instagram Troll Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Turns Joe Budden's Own Words Against Him In Latest Instagram Troll 1462
JC Olivera / Getty Images Movies 50 Cent To Star In Horror Film, "Skill House," From Director Josh Stolberg 2.0K