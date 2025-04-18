50 Cent Blasts Ryan Kavanaugh For Allegedly Sabotaging His Horror Film

Earlier this week, 50 Cent took to social media to hint at some serious drama brewing behind the scenes of his film, Skillhouse. In a cryptic Instagram post, he said the movie can't be released without his permission, and suggested he's ready to take action if it is.

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he wrote. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.” At the time, it was unclear exactly who Fif's frustrations were with. Now, however, he's made that abundantly clear. Yesterday, he went after his fellow producer on the movie, Ryan Kavanaugh, in two different posts.

“This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie. This one is going in the trash CAN!” one of them read. In the other, he referenced Kavanaugh's 2008 DUI arrest.

"Here he is guys, 👀he must be drunk right now f*cking wit me," he captioned a screenshot of a news report about the incident. "🤨 Top Financier get the f*ck outta here."

50 Cent Beef

At the time of writing, Kavanaugh has yet to respond to 50 Cent. As for Skillhouse, the horror-comedy hybrid is slated for release in July of this year if all goes as planned. It's directed by Josh Stolberg, who's also worked on films like Saw X and Jigsaw. It stars influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking.

Kavanaugh isn't the only person Fif is feuding with these days either. He also recently went after Joe Budden on Instagram. He shared audio of him arguing with Raqi Thunder of Love & Hip Hop: New York, mocking him and suggesting he needs therapy.

"Well Damn Joe you need therapy for real your sleep walking around naked. Master baiting [sic] till the point you need travel lube, this is weird behavior," he wrote.