50 Cent Hits Ryan Kavanaugh With $5 Million Lawsuit To Block “Skill House” Film Release

It's no secret that tension has been brewing behind the scenes of Skill House, but now, 50 Cent has officially decided to up the ante. According to AllHipHop, the mogul recently filed a $5 million lawsuit in Los Angeles. It targets both Ryan Kavanaugh and Skill House Movie LLC.

He accuses them of falsely promoting the film as a “50 Cent Movie," listing him as both a producer and a star despite there allegedly being no finalized contract in place. He alleges that he never authorized the use of his voice or his likeness. Allegedly, he also wasn't paid for his role in promoting the film.

News of Fif's lawsuit comes just a few days after he put Kavanaugh on blast in two separate Instagram posts. “This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie," one of them read. "This one is going in the trash CAN!” In the other, 50 Cent brought up the film financier's dark past. He referenced his 2008 DUI arrest in particular.

50 Cent & Ryan Kavanaugh

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Simon Fearn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Here he is guys, 👀he must be drunk right now f*cking wit me," he wrote alongside a news report about the incident. "🤨 Top Financier get the f*ck outta here." Before going after Kavanaugh directly, 50 Cent issued a cryptic warning on social media. At the time, he suggested he was ready to take action if Skill House was released without his permission.

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he captioned an Instagram post. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”

Clearly, 50 Cent wasn't kidding when he said he was willing to "demonstrate." The film was initially slated for release on July 11 of this year. Due to the new legal drama surrounding it, however, it's unclear whether or not fans can still expect to see it then. For now, Kavanaugh has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.