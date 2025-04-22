50 Cent Speaks Out After Being Spotted With Joe Budden At A New York Knicks Game

Ultimately, it seemed very unlikely that these two would be able to patch things up and like each other again. Monday night proved this to be unequivocally false. They were both seen sitting courtside near one another during the New York Knicks playoff game.

In the tweet below, you can see that Fif and Budden were talking to one another. Although fans had spotted them on TV, there was a more unifying moment that was caught by someone in the crowd.

It is actually unknown what the two men said to one another at the game, although we do know that 50 Cent posted about it on social media. Jokingly, he said that Budden told him he doesn't need therapy anymore.

Overall, the therapy comments were what actually sparked the beef in the first place. Clearly, both men were ready to drop it and the beef was never real to begin with.

50 Cent Joe Budden Beef

This beef was more one-sided than anything else. While Budden sure did start it, it was 50 Cent who was engaging in the vast majority of the petty antics. Joe found it humorous and now, the two are fine. It was always supposed to end this way.

Interestingly enough, Fat Joe was sitting courtside right next to the two men and we cannot wait to hear him recount this story. A lot of legendary New York and New Jersey artists in one vicinity is pretty cool to see.

As for the Knicks, they lost to the Detroit Pistons which means their first-round series is now all tied at one game apiece. While the squashing of the beef was cool to see, it wasn't all good for New York sports fans.