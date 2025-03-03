Wack100 Suggests Joe Budden Should Hire Security While Feuding With 50 Cent After Strip Club Incident Surfaced

Wack100 and Adam22 shared their thoughts on the Joe Budden and 50 Cent beef during The Adam & Wack Show podcast. Both agreed that Joe Budden should hire armed security to be cautious. Adam22 brought up 50 Cent revealing Joe Budden was involved in a old strip club altercation as a reminder not to feud with the mogul. Wack100 responded to the incident that the rapper-turned-podcaster should invest in protection based on his popularity.

"Joe's not going to do that," says Wack100 about Budden hiring security. "I think Joe is on some whatever. If it's going to be it's gonna be... Joe should have security. But he's not because he is Joe. Don't get me wrong, Joe got some people that love him and that will move with him, but I really think Joe is moving away from dealing with that element." Wack100 proceeds to dismiss accusations that 50 Cent sent some goons after Joe Budden. Adam22 didn't share the same assurances.

Is Wack100 Right About Joe Budden Hiring Security Until 50 Cent Beef Ends?

A feud between Joe Budden and 50 Cent erupted in early 2025, drawing widespread attention. The conflict began when Budden, on his podcast, suggested 50 Cent might benefit from therapy, citing his long-standing animosity with the late Irv Gotti, co-founder of Murder Inc. 50 Cent quickly responded on social media, sharing AI-generated images of Budden in compromising situations. The posts referenced Budden’s past arrest for public lewdness, though those charges were later dismissed. Budden addressed the controversy on his podcast, acknowledging the surge in attention but warning that continued harassment could lead to legal action. While he expressed respect for 50 Cent, he also noted that using AI-generated images without consent raised serious ethical and legal concerns.