50 Cent Won't Let His Foot Off Joe Budden's Neck After Sharing Wild Story From Budden's Girlfriend

Out of the many opps and lengthy rivalries that fill up the confrontational career of 50 Cent, his issues with Joe Budden might be the easiest to reckon with at the current moment. That's because the media personality and lyricist is really just kind of laughing off the G-Unit mogul's constant attacks, but that by no means means that he's letting up. 50 recently shared a clip of Budden and his girlfriend on a podcast, in which she spoke about his sexual proclivities and how he would use "travel lube" with other women behind her back. "Damn Joe you may need Therapy," he wrote on social media. "I mean travel lube WTF then you end up in the hall naked. LOL."

But again, Joe Budden is kind of an open book on this. 50 Cent doesn't share that with other foes, though, who are usually much more on the offensive. For example, Big Meech is another huge target for the Queens MC right now, which many fans expressed confusion over given their history with BMF. Clearly, that collaborative and two-way respectful relationship is no more.

Joe Budden 50 Cent Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Joe Budden's social media beef dates all the way back to at least 2015, kicked off by some Twitter shots from the former against the latter. Things really took off recently, though, when Budden suggested that Fif needed therapy due to his disrespectful comments after the passing of one of his other longtime enemies, Irv Gotti. 50 immediately took to social media to clown and eviscerate the Slaughterhouse spitter for various reasons. As much as Joe can laugh at some of these jabs, though, that doesn't mean that he'll take it all lying down.

"50 been posting me for seven days in a row," Joe Budden said of 50 Cent's antics. "If I have a problem with it, we're getting lawyers involved. 'Cause that's illegal. You can't take all these AI pics. That's what shorty's going to court for. You can't do that. But I don't have a problem with it, and I think that's corny. And that's 50, I got all the respect in the world for him. But if I get tired of it, and it stops paying, then yeah, it's lawyer time."