50 cent beef
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits LawsuitMichael Caruso seeks $3 million in damages for the G-Unit mogul's supposedly baseless and false accusations of pilfering. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Compared To This Rapper After Revealing New Album Is On The WayRozay is always trying to level up. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFat Joe Congratulates Tony Yayo For Podcast Success, Reflects On G-Unit BeefJoey Crack and 50 Cent are all cool now, and the former recently saluted Fif's partner Tony for having the most viewed "Drink Champs" slot this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Clowns Diddy Yet Again For Past Remarks On Paying For "Receipts"Sean Combs had said that, if he owes you something and you bring him receipts, he'll pay you in 24 hours, which definitely aged poorly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Reposts Mase's Old Diddy-Dissing Freestyle: WatchMany folks on social media shared their admiration for this off-the-dome dig at Sean Combs, which obviously has a much different context now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Seems To Shade 50 Cent Again By Meeting Kenneth McGriff Jr.For those unaware, McGriff's father, "Supreme," was allegedly the person behind Fif's shooting in 2000, so it doesn't get grimier than this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Compares Diddy Situation To Rick Ross Lyrics, Which He Didn't AppreciateThe Maybach Music Group mogul responded to his longtime rival by shading his girlfriend, although he seemed to misname her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Suggests "Surviving Diddy" As His Next Executive-Produced Show Or FilmFif thinks the empire's falling, whether it's other Bad Boy associates facing allegations or brands creating distance from Puff.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Rants About Diddy & Cassie's Explicit Pictures In Resurfaced Interview: ListenThe G-Unit mogul claimed to have confronted Puff about receiving NSFW snaps of the former Bad Boy signee unprompted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Addresses Diddy & Cassie Settlement, Says He Wanted To Take Fif ShoppingIn a resurfaced old interview, Fif seemed to suggest that the executive wanted to pimp him out, and thinks there are more stories coming.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Issues Apology To Gunplay For Playing 50 Cent On His BirthdayHe said that he's a young guy who wasn't aware of the history between Gun and Fif.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunplay Apologizes For Viral Incident After DJ Played 50 Cent At Birthday CelebrationThe rapper thanked his wife for her support and said that he never meant to cause anyone in the vicinity harm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent SongThe rapper went scorched earth on the poor soul who thought it was a good idea to bump Fif in his vicinity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule Claims 50 Cent Revealed To Him A Plan To Start Beef To Make It BigJa can't get down with someone wanting to tear others down just to rise above them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule Blasts 50 Cent For Trolling Him Over Concert Stretcher StuntJa Rule thinks 50 is too obsessed with him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares