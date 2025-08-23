Dave Blunts Officially Drops Ruthless 50 Cent Diss Track "Hey Curtis"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1171 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dave Blunts 50 Cent Diss Track Hey Curtis Hip Hop News
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dave Blunts and 50 Cent clashed over the latter's criticism of Kanye West for attending the Diddy trial, but things quickly devolved.

50 Cent has way too many beefs to keep up with, which he continues to troll his targets relentlessly over online. Whether or not he truly goes back and forth with someone is a case-by-case matter, and we wonder whether Dave Blunts will get the smoke he's looking for.

For those unaware, he's been teasing a Fif diss track for months now, and he finally dropped it along with a satirical new music video. "Hey Curtis" takes aim at the G-Unit mogul's character, scandals, entertainment success, and personal life, and it's just as ridiculous and salacious as you might imagine.

Dave Blunts and 50 Cent's clash, for those unaware, was over Kanye West's appearance at the Diddy trial earlier this year. When 50 trolled Ye, Blunts clapped back to defend his collaborator, and this led the Queens icon to quickly dismiss him online.

As such, most of the content on here relates to Sean Combs and the messy allegations and rumors that have surrounded 50 over the past few years. But there are also the usual shots to G-Unit and his entertainment empire, so it's not all in the realm of super serious allegations.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Starz's Financial Woes After Parting Ways

50 Cent & Diddy

50 Cent's alleged connection to the Diddy case takes center stage here, namely the alleged involvement of his former partner Daphne Joy. There's a lot of mockery of Combs and Joy's alleged relations on "Hey Curtis," along with some jabs at 50's alleged sexuality rumors and digs at his rap career.

All in all, it's not the most complex or deep diss track in the world, but we'll see if it's just a random moment or a legitimate spark. Fif doesn't usually respond to a lot of attacks against him; he's the one starting the fight. But maybe this will be different.

Elsewhere, Dave Blunts is still on a health journey and continues to update fans who are interested in his personal life. Throughout it all, he seemed ready to diss 50 Cent for a long time, so at least he can say he crossed it off his list. Another round incoming? We doubt it...

Read More: Dave Blunts Says Writing Kanye West’s "HH" Made Him Feel Like "Oppenheimer"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.2K
Dave Blunts Diddy Themed Diss Track 50 Cent Hip Hop News Music Dave Blunts Previews A Ridiculous Music Video For Diddy-Themed 50 Cent Diss Track 1.9K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.0K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.4K
Comments 0