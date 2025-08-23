50 Cent has way too many beefs to keep up with, which he continues to troll his targets relentlessly over online. Whether or not he truly goes back and forth with someone is a case-by-case matter, and we wonder whether Dave Blunts will get the smoke he's looking for.

For those unaware, he's been teasing a Fif diss track for months now, and he finally dropped it along with a satirical new music video. "Hey Curtis" takes aim at the G-Unit mogul's character, scandals, entertainment success, and personal life, and it's just as ridiculous and salacious as you might imagine.

Dave Blunts and 50 Cent's clash, for those unaware, was over Kanye West's appearance at the Diddy trial earlier this year. When 50 trolled Ye, Blunts clapped back to defend his collaborator, and this led the Queens icon to quickly dismiss him online.

As such, most of the content on here relates to Sean Combs and the messy allegations and rumors that have surrounded 50 over the past few years. But there are also the usual shots to G-Unit and his entertainment empire, so it's not all in the realm of super serious allegations.

50 Cent & Diddy

50 Cent's alleged connection to the Diddy case takes center stage here, namely the alleged involvement of his former partner Daphne Joy. There's a lot of mockery of Combs and Joy's alleged relations on "Hey Curtis," along with some jabs at 50's alleged sexuality rumors and digs at his rap career.

All in all, it's not the most complex or deep diss track in the world, but we'll see if it's just a random moment or a legitimate spark. Fif doesn't usually respond to a lot of attacks against him; he's the one starting the fight. But maybe this will be different.