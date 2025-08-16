50 Cent Reacts To Starz's Financial Woes After Parting Ways

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 872 Views
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the past few years, 50 Cent has made his financial falling out with the Starz network very clear despite their previous work together.

50 Cent has a lot of different avenues in his entertainment empire, whether it's his collaborations with comedians or his work in film and TV. One of the most important chapters in the latter category is his partnership with Starz, which resulted in hit shows like Power, BMF, and various spinoffs for the former.

However, 50 Cent's Starz bond broke down over the past few years, and it looks like both entities still aren't on the best of terms. As reported by AllHipHop, Fif recently took to social media to react to the network's subscriber reports and financial decline.

Apparently, Starz lost $42.5 million due to U.S. streaming subscribers dwindling from 13 million to 12 million and a 410,000 loss in total domestic customers to 17.6 million. Not only that, but this allegedly occurred over a three-month time span due to the alleged under-performance of mainstays like BMF and its fourth season.

"It’s not that hard to say good bye. bye," 50 Cent said of Starz in his post. He reposted coverage of these losses, which the network reportedly blamed on the end of their Lionsgate partnership. Starz reportedly announced that they won't show international streaming figures anymore.

50 Cent Beef

Nevertheless, 50 Cent's entertainment efforts continue to produce results for the network despite this rift. For example, Power Book IV: Force's third and final season is upon us.

But all this success didn't stop issues with the network from frustrating the G-Unit mogul over the past few years. He accused them of delays, schedule inconsistencies, and stalling renewals.

We'll see how all of this drama actually shapes up for Starz and what this means for the many shows that 50 created with them. They will presumably move onto the "Action" channel and other partnerships and distribution deals once they settle the rights and transition to different productions.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent's still trolling any and everyone online, so we doubt this will be the last thing he says about his Starz conflict. Along a similar vein, he has his hands in so many media and business pies that more film and television content is surely on the way.

