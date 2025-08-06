Ice Cube is a legend; there's no doubt about that. He's proven to be one of hip-hop's true moguls, branching out into other avenues outside of music. The California native runs the competitive Big3 basketball league with former NBA stars.

He's also been acting for roughly three decades, landing roles in the comedy classic Friday as well as the Jump Street flicks. But as you all know, not every project or idea will produce amazing results. Hiccups are bound to happen and unfortunately for Ice Cube that happened with his newest movie.

The "No Vaseline" songwriter takes on the lead role in the motion picture adaptation for War of the Worlds. It's based on the 1898 novel of the same name written by H. G. Wells which is about alien invaders threatening to conquer Earth.

The synopsis is essentially the same: "A computer security analyst working for the U.S. government finds his daily life disrupted by an alien attack. Accustomed to dealing with virtual threats, his struggle extends to secrets the government may be hiding."

However, critics on sites such an IMDb, Metacritic, and Rotten Tomatoes have nothing positive to report on it, including the latter. Based on over 1000 audience reviews, it's got a 16% on the Popcornmeter.

Ice Cube War of the Worlds

But wildly enough, the critics think even less of Cube's movie. It sits at a shocking 0% based on 17 reviews. One person writes, "War of the Worlds is a tortuous, endless 90 minutes of glitchy video clips, military stock footage, glad-to-be-doing-something actors running through the street waving a camera in front of their faces and pretending to be scared."

They continue, "Ice Cube look[s] increasingly disconnected from the whole thing, hurtling around his computer screen like a man who’s just remembered his wi-fi password."

Another adds, "This limp, lifeless take on Wells’ War of the Worlds feels shoehorned into the "screen movie" format just to harvest clicks from the recognizable name. The Sc-Fi/Drama, which also stars Eva Longoria, Michael O'Neill, and Clark Gregg, hit Amazon Prime Video on July 30.

But if these horrendous analyses weren't enough, 50 Cent is here to make things that much more miserable. As caught by AllHipHop, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram to troll but also to express his great shock. "How you get a 0 percent rating? Nah somebody mad at Cube. Now I’m scared to watch it LOL."