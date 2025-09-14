Ice Cube is giving fans a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes story of his latest film War of the Worlds, and he chose streamer Kai Cenat’s platform to do it.

The hip-hop icon and Hollywood veteran opened up during their conversation about how the pandemic shaped the making of the sci-fi thriller, which has since become a surprise streaming hit.

Cube revealed that the project was shot under strict COVID-19 protocols in 2020, forcing him to complete his scenes in just 15 days. Even more unusual, he filmed without the director or cast present.

“We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic,” Cube recalled. “So the director wasn’t in there. None of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie.”

That unconventional production led to a drawn-out timeline. Originally developed by Universal, the film changed hands before Amazon picked it up. Cube explained that the delay also stemmed from the unique footage approach.

“All the footage is from real surveillance cameras all around the world,” he said. “So they had to build all that and then collect and edit the footage.”

Ice Cube On “War Of The Worlds” Film

The gamble paid off. Loosely based on H.G. Wells’ classic novel, War of the Worlds dropped on Amazon July 30 after a viral trailer campaign. Within its first week, it soared to the top of the platform’s most-watched list in 30 countries, including the United States.

Cube stars as William Radford, a computer security analyst caught in the chaos of an alien invasion. He shares the screen with Eva Longoria, Iman Benson, Henry Hunter Hall, Clark Gregg, and Devon Bostick.

Speaking with Cenat, Cube reflected on how the project represents adaptability during unpredictable times. Despite the pandemic restrictions and industry hurdles, the film not only reached audiences but also became one of the summer’s standout successes.

For Ice Cube, the film’s reception is another reminder of his staying power. Nearly three decades into his Hollywood career, he continues to deliver stories that capture both cultural and mainstream attention.