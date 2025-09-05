Ice Cube Raps About Life "Before Hip Hop" On "Man Up" Lead Single

Ice Cube is getting ready to drop his new album "Man Up" on September 12, and "Before Hip Hop" is the lead single.

They tell you and me it was lots of unity in the black community That s**t is lunacy They tried to ruin me, got me for my jewelry What they did to me, police got immunity Early 70s got him for his leather piece Khakis hella creased, it was lots of jealousy

In addition to finding the spark to drop new solo material again, Ice Cube continues to be part of the Mount Westmore supergroup alongside Too Short , E-40 , and Snoop Dogg . They dropped their first album as a quartet in December 2022, and they recently reappeared on producer ProHoeZak's new song, "The Introduction." It is not clear if that means they're gearing up for a new album, or if they'll have a new appearance on Cube's forthcoming album, but neither outcome would be surprising. Until then, check out "Before Hip Hop" below.

Cube turns in a pretty solid lyrical performance as well, about in line with much of the output he's had on his late-career solo albums. This is not Death Certificate Cube by any means, but the fact that he continues to rap at a strong level despite largely pulling back on solo efforts in the last 15 years is certainly impressive.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.