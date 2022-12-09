For nearly two years, Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube have kept teasing a Mount Westmore project. Now, it’s no secret that each rapper has left a mark on the culture but the idea of them joining forces for a collaborative project felt like a dream come true.

After a few singles to build anticipation, the four rappers came together for Mount Westmore’s new album, SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT. The first collaborative effort boasts 16 songs with a run time of over one house. The four titans handle the project on their own for the most part. However, P-Lo does come through with the assist on “Too Big.”

During an interview with the LA Times, the four rappers explained that they created the Mount Westmore project over Zoom during the pandemic. All four of them utilized their resources to bring the project off the ground, according to Ice Cube.

“I think everybody saw an opportunity to do something bigger than just us. Something fun. Hip-hop can be so serious … but ain’t nobody having more fun than us. We all love each other, it’s like being in a group with your cousins,” Ice Cube explained.

“It felt like being a kid again, being able to be with your friends and not have to go in when the street lights come on,” Snoop said of Mount Westmore’s creative process. “We can have a friendly argument and then talk about football, basketball, whatever. We want to show the youngsters how to grow into Ice Cube, Too Short, 40, Snoop Dogg. How you can grow into your 50s and still be relevant.”

The Mount Westmore project includes the previously released singles, “Big Subwoofer,” “Too Big,” “Activated,” and “Free Game.”

Check out the new project from Mount Westmore below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.