Too $hort requires little introduction. By far one of the raunchiest emcees to ever bless the mic, the pioneering West Coast emcee/producer has compensated for his diminutive stature with one of the more impressive and consistent catalogues in the game. Throughout his prolific career, he's released a staggering 18 studio albums, three collaborative albums, and four compilations, having collaborated with the likes of 8Ball & MJG, E-40, Mac Dre, Ant Banks, Lil Jon, Luniz, Mistah F.A.B., UGK, Snoop Dogg, Rappin 4-Tay, And Banks and many more. Most recently, he appeared on Lady Gaga's 2013 album Artpop as well as Kid Cudi's Indicud (released the same year), and scored a plea deal in a DUI and narcotics possession case that was blown out of proportion, to say the least. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Too Short!