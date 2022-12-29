Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort, and Snoop Dogg form the Mount Rushmore of the West Coast. Each artist has over 30 years under their belt in the rap game. In 2020, they decided to join forces for a West Coast supergroup under the moniker Mount Westmore.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short attend SiriusXM and Pandora Playback with Mount Westmore including E-40, Too Short & Ice Cube at SiriusXM Studios on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Cube, 40 and Too Short recently sat down with Talib Kweli on The People’s Podcast where they discussed who the East Coast counterparts would be when it comes to a Mount Westmore. The three rappers debated with Kweli on who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of the East Coast. E-40, Short and Cube agreed that Jay-Z and Nas belong in the top four positions, along with Busta Rhymes. However, it was the fourth position that was up for grabs.

Co-host Jasmin Leigh said that the list isn’t limited to artists from New York City rappers. That’s when Talib suggested that Redman deserves the fourth spot. He also said a Wu-Tang member, like Ghostface Killah, was also a candidate to round out the list.

“All of Wu-Tang is dope to me so I don’t know who we would put,” 40 added.

Too Short then suggested that Fat Joe would also be a solid contender. However, the conversation then extended to legends from the 80s such as KRS-one.

“You got to be a little more lightweight, a little more current,” 40 continued. “We need to put them in a whole different category. Them dude are super legends.”

Earlier this month, Mount Westmore released their debut album, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, including previously released singles like “Bad MFs.” However, it seems like fans could expect even more music from the legendary artists in the future. Short previously explained that they would be releasing more “volumes” to follow their debut album. No word on when we could expect them to deliver their next project but it seems like they could have a major 2023 ahead of them.