mount rushmore
- Pop CultureElliott Wilson Reveals His Hip-Hop Media "Mount Rushmore"A lot of people felt Wilson left off some big-name figures.By Ben Mock
- MusicMario Believes He Earned Spot On R&B's Mount RushmoreThe Baltimore native believes his stylistic blends and years of experience in the game make him a no-brainer in the genre's hall of fame.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6LACK Gives His Take On The Greatest Atlanta Rappers Of All Time6LACK had plenty of options for his Atlanta rappers Mount Rushmore.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTimbaland Delivers A Unique Hip-Hop Mount RushmoreTimbaland has a lot of names on his list.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's Female Rap Mount Rushmore Includes Nicki Minaj And Missy ElliotThe father of twelve also named another '90s favourite, though many social media users feel he left some significant figures off his list.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicE-40, Ice Cube & Too $hort Debate The Mount Rushmore Of East CoastWho belongs on the Mount Rushmore of East Coast hip-hop? Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 debate.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Sean Trends On Twitter While Fans Discuss Rap's Mount Rushmore Of 2010sBig Sean had so many fans argue whether he should be on the Mount Rushmore of rap in the 2010s that he trended on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicJa Rule Names His Rap Mount Rushmore: "We Never Put Ladies In There"He listed off familiar names for his first three choices before taking things back to the inception of Hip Hop for his last. Ja also took the time to praise Lil Kim's legacy.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentMount Rushmore: The Women Of RapFor Women's History Month, we take a look at the women who have had the biggest impact and influence on the genre of hip-hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicRapCaviar Shares 2010s Mount Rushmore Murals Featuring Drake, Kendrick Lamar & MoreRapCaviar lists J. Cole, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj on their Mount Rushmore for 2010's hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- SportsDustin Poirier Reveals His MMA Mount RushmorePoirier's list contains some pretty obvious names.By Alexander Cole
- NewsKirk Franklin Discusses Kanye West And His Place On The Mount Rushmore Of GospelKirk Franklin took a second to give props to his "brother" in praise music, Kanye West, but also made it clear whose face is the only one that should be on the proverbial "Mount Rushmore of Gospel."By Keenan Higgins
- NumbersNicki Minaj Earns Final Spot On 2010s Mount Rushmore ListNicki Minaj was voted in by fans as the fourth face on RapCaviar's 2010s Mount Rushmore list.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Says Future Belongs On Rap’s Mount Rushmore For 2010’sKing James thinks Future Hendrix belongs on Rap's Mount Rushmore of 2010's.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsRey Mysterio Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestlers Ahead Of Royal RumbleRey Mysterio revealed his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers ahead of Royal Rumble 2021.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWhite House Asks South Dakota Gov. To Have Trump Added To Mount Rushmore: ReportDonald Trump has reportedly asked the governor of South Dakota if he can be added to Mount Rushmore.By Cole Blake
- AnticsKanye West Adds Himself To Mount RushmoreKanye West returns to Twitter and shares a photo of himself as the fifth face carved into Mount Rushmore.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingDwayne “The Rock” Johnson Picks His Wrestling Mount RushmoreThe Rock lists his Mount Rushmore of wrestling.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicT.I. Explains To Nick Cannon How Trap Music Is Like "The Wire"Is T.I. the Stringer Bell of hip-hop?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSada Baby Says Eminem Isn't A Top 5 Rapper From DetroitEminem is not included on Sada Baby's list.By Alex Zidel
- NewsThe Game Gives Crips & Bloods History Lesson, Talks Working With NasThe Game explains the gang history in LA, shares his top 4 rappers of all time, and talks working with Nas & Dr. Dre on "The Documentary 2."By Danny Schwartz