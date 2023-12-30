Elliott Wilson Reveals His Hip-Hop Media "Mount Rushmore"

Elliot Wilson has revealed his "Mount Rushmore" of hip-hop media. “Hip Hop media Mount Rushmore modern day not including me, obviously, because I belong — Sway, Angie Martinez, Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden,” Wilson said while speaking on The Danza Project. However, not everyone agreed with Wilson's takes. Wilson's comments have been garnering a lot of controversy as of late. Whether it's posting up with Gunna or going after Kai Cenat, Wilson has been getting a lot of flak as of late.

“ANGIE & SWAY earned their places, for decades… The Toss up is JOE.. Cause BIG BOY has be a staple for years, and some really great dissecting interviews, rather a Convo in Trendy topics," one commentator argued. Many other people also raised N.O.R.E and DJ EFN for their work. Who would be on your media Mount Rushmore? Let us know in the comments.

Gucci Mane Speaks On Mixtape Mount Rushmore

However, Wilson is not the only person who has been commenting on hip-hop Mount Rushmores. Gucci Mane has proclaimed that he "belongs on the Mount Rushmore of anything" after being left off a now-viral meme. The original meme listed Future, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Jeezy as its "Mount Rushmore of Mixtapes". “I definitely belong there on the Mount Rushmore of anything. That’s just my opinion, but I’m biased. I’m not blind, you know. I’ve got different criteria that what I judge than what, probably, you judge. Or somebody else might judge. Or the popular opinion might judge," Gucci told the Rap Radar podcast.

The post, made last month, has sparked a lot of debate in the music community. To Gucci's credit, a lot of the replies were lamenting his exclusion from the list. Other frequently mentioned names included Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, and Lil B. Who would appear on your "Mixtape Mount Rushmore"? Let us know in the comments below.

