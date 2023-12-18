Gucci Mane & B.G. Land Rare C-Murder Feature For "Project Baby"

Gucci Mane and B.G. were able to land a rare feature from the incarcerated C-Murder for their new collaborative album, Choppers & Bricks. On the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track, "Project Baby," C-Murder comes in aggressive with a chorus and opening verse about living in the projects. Afterward, Gucci Mane and B.G. follow suit with verses of their own before a final chorus from C-Murder concludes the track.

Altogether Choppers & Bricks marks B.G.'s first project since getting out of prison, earlier this year. He had been behind bars for over a decade after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice in 2012. Gucci and B.G. discussed how the project came together during an interview with Rap Radar Podcast, last week.

Gucci Mane & B.G. Team Up With C-Murder

“When he told me let’s do the tape and start sending me records, it became apparent to me soon like damn, all these songs hard,” Gucci Mane said. B.G. added: “I ain’t lying, though. There was a couple of records that I sent and he sent back that I wanted to change my verse on. I called him like, ‘Wop, man, you crushed me on this one! I think I might need to go back in.’ But I ain’t go back in and touch it though. And he’d hit me like, ‘Aw man you got off on this record!’ And I’m like aight yeah, that’s what’s up. But yeah, it was a friendly competition but I think we pushed each other to go hard and it came out to be what it is.”

While B.G. is now a free man, C-Murder remains behind bars after his latest attempt at an appeal of his conviction for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas fell through. Over the years, he's built a strong following of supporters from the outside, including Kim Kardashian. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gucci Mane and B.G. on HotNewHipHop.

Quotable Lyrics:

You heard of my set

I'm from the project

You know my mindset

And I'm so crazy, crazy

You know where I'm at

Straps, we got that

Ain't gon' never stop that

I'm a project baby

