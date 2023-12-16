Gucci Mane Links With B.G. For Collab Tape "Choppers & Bricks"

Gucci Mane is always keep as busy as possible. The Alabama legend has been carving up the trap rap scene for years now, as we all know. 2023 continues the hard-working mantra that the 43-year-old stands by to this day. It all began with his solo project, Breath of Fresh Air, toward the backend of October.

That saw the likes of J. Cole, Mike WiLL Made-It, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, DaBaby, and Kodak Black appear. Following that, it was not a release that had his name on it directly, but it was still a big moment. Memphis rapper Big Scarr, who was/is a part of Guwop's 1017 Global Music, LLC label, passed away nearly a year ago. A project was in the works for him, so his labelhead posthumously released his tape, Frozone, a couple of weeks ago.

Now, Gucci is working alongside recently freed Lousiana rapper, B.G. for a collab tape. They dropped the lead single, "Cold," in late November. That also features production credits from Mike WiLL. Choppers & Bricks brings on limited special guests this time around. You can find Lil Jairmy on "At This Point," and C-Murder on "Project Baby." Stream the album above.

Choppers & Bricks Tracklist:

Talk Guwop & Gizzle Choppers & Bricks Cold (feat. B.G. & Mike WiLL Made-It) My B**** Run A Bag Up Paperwork Idiots Worst Nightmare At This Point (feat. Lil Jairmy) Rewanksta Project Baby (feat. C-Murder) She Say She Love Me Beautiful Life

