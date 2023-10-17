Gucci Mane Unleashes 24-Track Project “Breath Of Fresh Air” Featuring J. Cole, Lil Baby, & More

One of the founding fathers of trap rap is back with their brand new album. Gucci Mane delivers a massive project with plenty of familiar faces. The title, Breath of Fresh Air, is a little bit misleading. Guwop, while a respected legend no doubt, is not really bringing anything new to the subgenre.

The rapper has put out tons of massive albums and mixtapes. In fact, this is his 16th album to date. On top of that, the beats are what you come to know him for as well. Gucci really is not turning a new leaf with this record.

Listen To Breath Of Fresh Air From Gucci Mane

There are still some standout songs in the tracklist, however. You have J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It on one of the singles leading up to the release. "Glizock & Wizop" with Key Glock is another fun listen, too. But, it just is not anything new or enticing for trap. Especially, with it containing 24 cuts and over an hour in length, its another bloated tape more than anything else. Still give it a listen above.

There are still some standout songs in the tracklist, however. You have J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It on one of the singles leading up to the release. "Glizock & Wizop" with Key Glock is another fun listen, too. But, it just is not anything new or enticing for trap. Especially, with it containing 24 cuts and over an hour in length, its another bloated tape more than anything else. Still give it a listen above.

Breath of Fresh Air Tracklist:

Must Be Me Bluffin (feat. Lil Baby) Thanke Me (feat. Young Dolph) Trap Money (feat. Li Rye, Sett) Pretty Girls (feat. Young Dolph) Glizock & Wizop (feat. Key Glock) Internet Chatter Talkin to the Streets (feat. Mac Critter) There I Go (feat. J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It) Mr. and Mrs. Perfect I Know Stomach Grumbling Business Not Personal King Snipe with Kodak Black 06 Gucci (feat. DaBaby & 21 Savage) Pissy (feat. Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick) Say No Mo Married with Millions Woppenheimer Now It's Real Broken Hearted Hurt People By The Water Big Boy Diamonds (feat. Kodak Black & London On Da Track)

