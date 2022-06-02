1017
- Original ContentGucci Mane Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Gucci Mane's net worth in 2024, covering his music career, record label, business ventures, and personal growth journey.By Jake Skudder
- MusicGucci Mane Announces Big Scarr’s Posthumous Album "Frozone" Dropping In DecemberBig Scarr's next project is coming soon.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicGucci Mane Responds To Joe Budden's Critiques Of His Label SigningsGucci defended himself against some of the critiques of his management. By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesGucci Mane Unleashes 24-Track Project "Breath Of Fresh Air" Featuring J. Cole, Lil Baby, & MoreThis is Guwop's 16th album. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralGucci Mane's New 1017 Signee Draws Amused Reactions From FansTennessee rapper Brezden was jokingly referred to as "Kodak White."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGucci Mane Wants To Sign Country Artists To 1017Gucci Mane wants help getting in touch with Oliver Anthony Music.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesGucci Mane Releases "1017 Up Next EP" As He Looks For New Artists To SignGucci Mane released three new songs with open verses for any artist that wants to sign a deal with 1017. By Aron A.
- SongsGucci Mane Returns To His Old Ways On "06 Gucci" Ft. 21 Savage & DaBabyRecreating iconic looks from "The Trap House" and "My Kitchen," Gucci Mane returns to his 2006 era for "06 Gucci" ft. 21 Savage and DaBaby.By Aron A.
- MixtapesBiC Fizzle Formally Introduces Himself On “Clark Street Baby”BiC Fizzle drops off a double-disc effort with "Clark Street Baby" ft. Gucci Mane, Quavo & more. By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Questions Gucci Mane's Artists Always Being In TroublePooh Shiesty and Foogiano are serving out sentences, Mac Critter was arrested on murder charges, and Big Scarr recently passed.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBig Scarr's Girlfriend Calls Out His Family For Allegedly Shooting Music Video At FuneralShe took to her Instagram account to air out her grievances on Monday (January 9).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureGucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First-Degree MurderThe Memphis rapper is among four men allegedly responsible for a murder that occurred in December.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop Culture1017 Rapper Big Scarr Dead At Age 22The Memphis native made a name for himself with his popular project "Big Grim Reaper," released in 2021.By Jada Ojii
- SongsGucci Mane Reflects On Rap's Fallen Soldiers On "Letter To Takeoff"Gucci Mane pays tribute to the late Migos member on "Letter To Takeoff."By Aron A.
- SongsFoogiano Drops Menacing Single, "Body 4 Body"The 1017 Records signee continues to deliver hard trap that sounds purely Atlanta-bred.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBaby Racks Talks Gucci Mane Dropping Him From Label: “I’m 1017 Forever” Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. By Lamar Banks
- MusicGucci Mane Drops Baby Racks From 1017 A Day After Signing HimBaby Racks comments on Houston has apparently costed him a record deal with Gucci Mane's 1017. By Aron A.
- MusicRalo Shares New Prison Photos, Gives Update On His SentenceThe 1017 rapper gave fans an update on his sentence and new photos from behind bars. By hnhh
- Pop CultureBig Scarr Proves He's Gucci Mane's Next-In-Command With His XXL Freshman FreestyleThe 2022 Freshman freestyles continue to roll out.By Hayley Hynes
- GramRalo Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison: "We Need Prayer"He has been locked up since 2018 and the rapper's team is hopeful that with time served and fulfilling obligations, he could be home much sooner.By Erika Marie