Enchanting Receives Prayers As Those Close To The Artist Give An Update On Her Condition

BY
Gucci Mane Hosts Elleven45 Nightclub
ATLANTA,GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Enchanting and K. Shiday attend a party at Elleven45 Lounge on September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Fans have been sharing supportive messages on social media.

Enchanting has been receiving countless supportive messages on social media following her recent hospitalization. A woman identified as her sister confirmed that she was in the hospital on life support on Facebook, Monday. "She's still fighting, she's not dead… I'm here at the hospital. My sister is not dead," she wrote in one post, refuting rumors to the contrary. It's unclear what led to her hospitalization. In a post caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Monday night, JhonnieDamnD requested fans keep Enchanting in their prayers.

In the comments section, users did just that. "God, I asked that you restore life in this young lady body bring her back to her family and friends. In Jesus name we pray amen," one user wrote. Another added: "Let it out baby. It’s ok to cry, especially dealing with something like this.. The Bible says where two or more is gathered. Let’s get some prayers through!"

Enchanting & Gucci Mane Party In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Enchanting and Gucci Mane attend a party at Elleven45 Lounge on September 6, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Enchanting signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 record label back in 2020 at just 22 years old. She dropped her debut project with the imprint, No Luv, in 2022. Earlier this year, she appeared on Campaign Reezo's single, "Because of You." Speaking with the Dallas Observer in 2023, she explained her love for making music. "I feel like music was always something that was easy for me," she said at the time. "I felt like I was musically inclined, always. It was something that I thought should probably put more time and effort into, because it was natural, you know, instead of trying to force a talent."

Enchanting Receives Prayers From Fans

Check out JhonnieDamnD's call for prayers on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Enchanting on HotNewHipHop.

