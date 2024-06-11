Gucci Mane Artist Enchanting Reportedly Placed On Life Support

The 1017 rapper is fighting for her life.

Enchanting made quite the impression on Gucci Mane. She impressed the iconic rapper so much that she was signed to his 1017 record label in 2020, when she was only 22 years old. She'd already put out multiple projects, but it was the co-sign that really kicked her career into high gear. Enchanting dropped her debut 1017 project, No Luv, in 2022, and never looked back. Shockingly, the rapper's trajectory was sidelined on June 10. According to Enchanting's sister, she was placed on life support.

The revelation came from the Facebook of the aforementioned sibling, Kayy Jayy. Enchanting's situation was not given much in the way of context or cause, but the revelation led to widespread assumption that she had already died. Several outlets posted articles and messages claiming Enchanting had died at the age of 26. Kayy Jayy subsequently issued another statement refuting these claims on Facebook. "Can y'all stop posting you have actual facts," she explained. "She's still fighting, she's not dead... I'm here at the hospital. My sister is not dead."

Enchanting's Health Status Was Confirmed By Her Sister

Enchanting's last full project was released in 2022, but the rapper continued to be prolific with features and singles. She dropped verses on the 2023 songs "RATCHET MONDAY" by Lonny Cash and "Slide" by Destiny Briona, as well as the 2024 single "Because of You" by Campaign Reezo. Enchanting has gone out of her way to collaborate with other female artists, which she explained during a 2023 interview with Dallas Observer. "It's looking hopeful for more and more women to just continue to blow up," she noted. "I feel like it was a male-dominated sport, but now it’s becoming more feminine-dominated. I love that for the girls."